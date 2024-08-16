WWE: Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on Randy Orton, ‘Bluey’ & Their DIY Prowess

WWE superstar Johnny Gargano will be the first to tell you that he and his tag partner Tommaso Ciampa are wrestling soulmates. They’ve teamed up but also waged wars against one another in a deeply personal rivalry with Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae often in the mix.

These days the duo collectively known as DIY has been fired back up and built momentum, even having a run with the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. They hope to get shot at regaining gold against The Bloodline. First Gargano and Ciampa have to contend with The Street Profits during the August 16 episode. We caught up with the team along with other media as they reflected on this current run.

You guys are called DIY. Are you Mr. Fix It at home?

Johnny Gargano: No, I’m actually the worst in the world at putting stuff together. Me and [Candice LeRae] built a cabinet literally yesterday because we were at our home in Cleveland, Ohio. I was just awful at it. Candice does all of that in our house. We’re lucky to have her.

Tommaso Ciampa: Yeah, I’m useless in real in real life. I only know how to wrestle.

You’re both known for being fans of the kids’ show Bluey, even wearing ring attire inspired it. What has Bluey taught you about being a good friend and pro wrestler?

Gargano: I’m just more outward Bluey fan. When you talk about great fathers, Bandit is the prototype. There is no better father in the world than Bandit Heeler.

Ciampa: Bandit sets a bar that’s unachievable.

Gargano: Our two-year-old is a fan of Bluey. Whenever new episodes drop we’re like “We got to watch these new episodes.” Candice is like, “Well, he is sleeping.” I” ‘m like, “Well, wake him up!” It’s more for us at this point.

How was it finishing the story with Randy Orton and hitting that RKO Outta Nowhere?

Gargano: The story is not finished.

Ciampa: It’s not finished yet until he is dead. I’m coming for you “Legend Killer!” I’m coming for you.

How is it being together again? Did you think it was going to happen?

Gargano: We hoped it would happen.

Ciampa: I wasn’t. I was like, “Please Hunter not again.” It was to the mirror. “Hunter please.”

Gargano: It’s something we talked about 10 years ago and the fact we were able to make it happen is pretty awesome.

Ciampa: The worst.

Johnny, your dad’s decades-old family restaurant in Cleveland was badly damaged in a fire. How is he holding up?

Johnny: He is doing as well as he can. We’re all just figuring things out and thinking about what we can do moving forward to help him out and transition him to this next part of his life.

Have you given thought to bringing Candice back into the fold with you guys?

Gargano: You never know. I was with Candice in NXT many times. [Ciampa] has had a run with her in NXT.

Ciampa: Candice’s dream match, retirement match, Candice LeRae vs. Tommaso Ciampa at WrestleMania. Maybe WrestleMania 42 or 43.

Gargano: I don’t think that is real. It’s not real. That’s not her dream match.

Ciampa: She told me.

Gargano: It’s not. Her dream match is actually me and her versus Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Ciampa: It’s not happening. It should still be me.

