‘The Daily Show’: Jon Stewart Compares Trump Tactic to Elton John Song

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show on Monday (August 12) after missing last week due to COVID, and he took aim at former president Donald Trump‘s struggling 2024 presidential election campaign.

The late-night host pointed out how Trump has been reusing some of the jabs previously used for President Joe Biden, who officially withdrew from re-election last month and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

“This is bull****, man!” Stewart said. “This is like when Elton John changed like three words and then pretended ‘Candle in the Wind’ was always about [Princess] Diana. It wasn’t! Very disrespectful to Marilyn [Monroe].”

Stewart, of course, was referring to the 1974 Elton John single that was originally written in tribute to Monroe, who died in 1962. The “Rocket Man” singer then rewrote the track in 1997 after the death of Princess Diana.

Putting aside the jibes, Stewart focused on the issues Trump has been talking about during his campaign. However, most of the clips featured Trump complaining about crowd size, claiming that “nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me.”

“Okay, okay, that’s one of those mom-and-pop issues for the single-issue crowd-size voter,” Stewart quipped.

The comedian then threw to more clips, where Trump continued to argue against Harris’ crowd sizes, bragged about his own crowd sizes, and alleged that the Harris campaign has been using AI to fake the massive crowds that have been attending the Vice President’s events.

“Oh my f****** God,” Stewart said. “For those of you at home who are saying, like, ‘Oh, it sounds like he’s losing his f****** mind,’ just because there’s video and photographic evidence that Kamala Harris’ crowd was real doesn’t mean that it was real. And then you might say, ‘Oh, well, Jon, I was actually there, I was in the crowd.’ And have you considered you’re not real? Have you considered that?”

Stewart then turned his attention to Trump’s claims that he was once in a helicopter with former San Francisco mayor and Harris’ ex, Willie Brown. “There was an emergency landing,” Trump said, noting how the helicopter almost crashed. “But he told me terrible things about [Harris].”

“You were in a helicopter… and while the helicopter was going down, as you were plunging to your imminent death, Willie Brown turns to you and says, ‘This might not mean anything to you now, but do you remember that lady I was going out with? The prosecuter. Well, before we die, I just want you to know she’s the worst,'” Stewart joked.

Stewart then played the phone call from MSNBC, where Brown denied ever being on a helicopter with Trump. “I just assumed he was on a helicopter ride with somebody Black and he made a mistake and thought it was me,” Brown said.