Jon Stewart has a suggestion for Republicans upset about President Joe Biden dropping out of the election race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris: “You can replace your old guy, too.”

The host opened Monday’s (July 29) episode of The Daily Show, his first since Biden officially withdrew from the race, by playing clips of politicians and conservative commentators calling it “unfair” and a “coup” for the Democrats to switch candidates at this stage.

“But I get it. If I thought I had this thing in the bag, you were gonna be going up against Old Joe Biden; then they pull this, I’d be like, ‘Ref, ref, open your eyes. How can you not see they’re coup-ing! They’re coup-ing!’” Stewart quipped.

He continued, “But you know what? I do understand that they’re upset. It makes sense. So how about we do this out of fairness. I’m a fair person, you can replace your old guy too.”

Biden, 81, officially dropped out of the election race on July 21 following multiple calls from politicians within his own party who questioned his health and cognitive abilities due to his age. Donald Trump, meanwhile, was named the Republican nominee earlier this month at 78. Harris will turn 60 in October.

Stewart also focused on Trump’s Truth Social posts, where the former president said the Republican party should be reimbursed for their campaign against Biden.

“Well, what’s done is done,” Stewart said. “You’re gonna have to shift gears, recalibrate, you’ve had crooked Joe and sleepy Joe on speed dial. You’re gonna need a new line of attack.”

Stewart then highlighted a comment from Trump where he claimed Harris “doesn’t like Jewish people.” The late-night host added, “Of course that may ring hollow since Kamala Harris’ husband is — let me check my notes — Jewish!”

Of course, Stewart couldn’t go the whole segment without getting in a dig on Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, who has been the subject of some unsavory rumors regarding being intimate with a couch. Stewart showed a clip of someone saying there are three options on the ballot in November, “Trump, Biden, or you stay on the couch.”

“I think we know which one of those options J.D. Vance would opt for,” Stewart joked.

You can watch Stewart’s full opening monologue above.