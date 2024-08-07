The Olympics always fly by, don’t they? It’s already time for the 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony, set to take place on Sunday, August 11 in Paris.

Here’s a full breakdown on the ceremony — how to watch, how long it will last, and what else to expect from the final moments of the world’s greatest sports competition.

When do the 2024 Paris Olympics end?

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will end on Sunday, August 11 (see the full schedule for what will be airing that day here).

When does the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony start?

NBC will start its “Best of Paris” highlights coverage at 2 p.m. ET on August 11. The Closing Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. ET and air live, but NBC will air it again during primetime at 7 p.m. ET. The “Best of Paris” highlights will air again at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a “Countdown to LA28” special starting at 10 p.m. ET, a preview to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and can be streamed at NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app, the NBC Olympic app (both of those NBC apps need a cable login in order to use), Peacock, and Fubo (with a free trial or login).

What happens during the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Expect the ceremony to be shorter than the four-hour Opening Ceremony. The athletes will be paraded in together rather than by divided by their nations like on July 26. The ceremony will also feature the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron flame that’s been burning throughout the last two weeks of competition. The climax of the event will be passing the Olympic flag, also known as the “Antwerp Flag,” from the Paris officials to Los Angeles officials.

There have been reports that the final event will also feature a stunt from Tom Cruise to usher in the Los Angeles Olympics preparations, but those reports are so far unconfirmed. There were rumors pre-Olympics that Lady Gaga and Celine Dion would perform, and both of things came to pass. Other details about the Closing Ceremony are being kept under tight lock and key to surprise viewers.