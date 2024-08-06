‘General Hospital’: Bryan Craig Opens Up About Return to Show & What’s Next

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Two-time Daytime Emmy winner Bryan Craig is back on General Hospital and has revealed what exactly convinced him to reprise his role as the late Morgan Corinthos.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Craig said when the casting team reached out to him about returning to Port Charles, he needed a little bit more information about what his role would entail. When they told him most of his scenes would be with his TV dad, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Craig shared, “I was like, ‘Say less! Yeah, I’m down.'”

Craig first joined the soap in 2013, taking over the role of Morgan, the first biological child of Sonny and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). He left the show in October 2016 and made a one-off appearance in January 2018.

“It’s a really nice compliment,” Craig said regarding General Hospital still having him on its radar. He also admitted that he was “surprised that they haven’t recast the role in such a long time.”

Towards the end of his run on the show, Craig’s Morgan was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, just like his father, Sonny. He was then killed off in a car bomb intended for Sonny, though he returned in 2018 as a figment of Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) imagination. Now, Craig is cherishing getting to work with Benard again.

“I’m very grateful because I love working with Maurice, and I love what we did towards the end of that run,” the actor explained. “It was so fun to be asked back and to be able to come back to further that storyline a little bit years later. I feel very privileged.”

Craig said that walking back onto the set after almost six years away “was weird, like I was stepping back into a decade ago.”

“Nothing over there at the studio has really changed,” he continued. “I mean, some stuff has changed a little bit, but it was the craziest thing, going on the set, because none of my former co-stars had changed at all! They didn’t age! It’s like GH is a time capsule or something.”

He added, “Seriously, it was really weird. If anything, everybody looked even better! But it was strange just to see the machine [of production] running the same way it was running 10 years ago, not a beat skipped.”

The show has been tight-lipped about the specifics of Morgan’s upcoming encounter with Sonny, even with the cast itself. Craig confessed that he had to reach out to Benard because “I hadn’t gotten the pages [for the script] yet.”

“I was like, ‘Dude, give me the low-down! Tell me what we’re doing!’ So, he kind of filled me in before I got the pages, which was cool. We were both really excited to work together again,” he shared.

After filming his scenes, Craig said, “It was really powerful, and we were both really in it. [Benard] was really happy with it.”

Craig, who most recently starred as Joaquin Peréz in the Freeform drama series Good Trouble, spoke highly of his time on General Hospital and how the experience he gained working on the soap helped his career.

“You just can’t get an experience like it anywhere else,” he said. “Especially playing the kind of stuff we were playing — doing the bipolar storyline, doing the amount of material we were doing at such a high frequency for years and years. It’s certainly made everything else easier along the way. I can still look at a scene once and know it, I can still break [scripts] down in a very quick and efficient way, and it’s all because of General Hospital. I’m very grateful for the experience.”