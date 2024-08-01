New Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Interview to Air on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set for their first televised sit-down joint interview since their headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filmed a sit-down with veteran broadcaster Jane Pauley for CBS News Sunday Morning, which will air this coming Sunday, August 4.

The interview is said to focus on the royal couple’s new Archewell Foundation initiative centered around kids and social media, which will officially launch next week. Harry and Meghan are expected to talk about their work with parents who have lost their children to online bullying and abuse.

“The Duke and Duchess sat down with CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley last week for an exclusive interview to introduce a program aimed at supporting parents whose children have been impacted by online harm,” a CBS spokesperson told Page Six. “Jane also spoke with parents participating in the pilot program who described how it has helped their healing process.”

Harry and Meghan have spoken on this topic before. In October 2023, they appeared alongside grieving parents at a panel in New York as part of World Mental Health Day, where they urged tech companies to modify addictive apps that can be damaging to young people’s mental health.

“Please stop sending children content you wouldn’t want your own children to see,” Harry said, per Page Six. “I think it’s a very simple request, and it’s an easy fix.”

The couple, who share two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), have been working with tech companies on these proposed changes.

“A year ago, we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating,” Meghan said at the World Mental Health Day panel.

“But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future,” she continued, “but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”