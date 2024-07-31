Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry To ‘Let Go’ of Lawsuits & ‘Be Free’

As Prince Harry fights for greater security protection for his family and continues to undergo several legal battles, it’s been revealed that Meghan Markle wishes he would relinquish the lawsuits to better “live in the moment.”

In an interview with People, an anonymous ex-employee of the couple’s Archwewell Foundation is quoted as saying that the Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment.”

Since 2019, the Duke of Sussex alongside the former Suits actress have been involved in legal warfare predominantly against the British press, filing 10 lawsuits. In two lawsuits Prince Harry sued the British government over the decision to strip him of his police bodyguards. He argues he should have been eligible to retain the armed protection because of the risk posed to him and his family of four. He lost both times.

Most recently, on June 25, Prince Harry was ordered to carry wider searches for emails, text messages, and other materials that might be relevant in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over accusations of unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators. This includes journalists obtaining his ex-girlfriend’s flight records so they could photograph her at airports.

The Duke and Duchess are looking to likely incur major costs should they continue to lose their ongoing cases.

The former staff member of the foundation (which was under its own investigations earlier this year for delinquency due to a mishap with processing a due check) stated further: “She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”

Many attribute his focus on security for his family to his own experiences with the Royal security failing to adequately protect members of his family as well as the maintenance of security being fully within the scope of the Crown’s abilities.

Prince Harry was most recently criticized at this year’s ESPY Awards Ceremony in July, where he received the Pat Tillman Award for Service much to the disapproval of the mother of the fallen soldier whose namesake coined the award. During his acceptance speech at the ceremony, the Prince acknowledged the importance of the relationship between a mother and a son, nodding to the mother of Tillman as well as alluding to his own late mother, Princess Diana.