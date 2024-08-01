The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Port Charles, brace for impact! Ric Lansing is back! Just days after TV Insider exclusively revealed that Rick Hearst would be returning to General Hospital as the fan-favorite character, the actor was back on the legendary set. Hearst easily stepped back into his character’s shoes—and suit.

“Slid into this guy’s skin again, pretty easily. Of course, The suit helps. #daddysback #lawyeredup #michaelkors,” he captioned an Instagram selfie from set.

His fellow GH stars weighed in about his return. Ted King, who played Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar, commented, “Cheering you on Rick Hearst… I mean Lansing.” Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin, wrote, “Yes Rick once in costume half the work!”

Tamara Braun (Carly), who was Hearst’s costar for several years, commented, “Lookin’ good Rick!! Xoxo.” (GH fans will remember the iconic storyline when Ric locked Carly in a panic room!)

Ahead of his return, Hearst spoke with TV Insider about getting back into the Corinthos-Lansing-Davis family drama. “I’ve been trying to catch up and see what’s happening and I see that there’s a situation where Kristina is being a surrogate for Molly,” he said. “And while I don’t know what that turns into, I have a feeling there’s going to be some friction by virtue of the fact that one daughter is parented by Alexis and Sonny, and the other daughter is parented by Alexis and Ric. That alone is enough to create a mad amount of drama of who’s going to side with who.”

Hearst made his first appearance as Ric in 2002. He won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. The character was last seen on the sudser in 2016.

“It’s very gratifying that they still find relevance in my generation of actor who’s been there and gone through it and is still able to tell story,” Hearst told TV Insider.

