Pete Davidson Checks Into Wellness Facility For Mental Health Treatment

Pete Davidson has checked himself into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, as reported by People.

The Saturday Night Live alum has canceled shows in Florida and New Jersey as he prioritizes his mental health. Davidson was in the middle of a national tour, which has already seen him perform more than 200 stand-up shows across the country. He had upcoming dates scheduled in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New York, and Texas.

An anonymous source told People that mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson, and his friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself.

Davidson has been open about both his sobriety journey and his history with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Last year, he underwent treatment for the latter two disorders.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” a source told People last year. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

The Bupkis actor also completed an 18-month diversion program, which included 50 hours of community service, last year after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home.

Appearing on stage with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a comedy show last September, Davidson addressed his recent stint in rehab.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Davidson revealed he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old, noting, “The last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

Davidson released his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, back in January. He’s also involved in several film projects, including the upcoming psychological horror-thriller The Home. He will also star in the stoner movie Wizards!, the crime comedy Riff Raff, and the heist film The Pickup.