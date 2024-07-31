Fox News: Jesse Watters Says Men Who Vote for Kamala Harris Have ‘Mommy Issues’

Fox News continues to lose its collective mind following President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the 2024 election race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

On Tuesday’s (July 30) edition of Fox News’ The Five, host Jesse Watters and contributor Tyrus were left baffled by Harris’ recent “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom fundraiser. The call, which raised over $4 million, included actors such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Bradley Whitford, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“The polite racism cracks me up,” Tyrus said. “Jesse is supposed to be the embodiment of conservative racist face, but it’s never a Republican who ever brings up race. It’s always the same thing. ‘White dudes for Kamala.’ Awesome. So now I’ll start setting up ‘White Dudes for Tyrus.’ It just makes no sense.”

Tyrus also claimed the Zoom meeting included “all guys who haven’t done movies in a while.” This isn’t true, as Whitford starred in the movies I’ll Be Right There and Share last year, and stars in the TV series Parish. Meanwhile, Bridges, who battled Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, recently wrapped up filming on Tron: Ares.

Watters, who signed up for the Zoom call, sarcastically said, “Finally, a politician is speaking to me, a white dude. The white voter has been completely overlooked in this country. I felt Trump was really not speaking to me, and now Kamala Harris is finally bringing the white men out of the wilderness in this country and asking them how they feel, pandering to me, catering to me!”

He continued, “I signed up for the Zoom and I thought it was going to be great because they have been calling me toxic for quite some time, and I thought maybe we were going to get over that and they were going to talk about wages and security.”

“But no, this was a struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists, and it was basically saying, if you want to be accepted by women, you should vote for a woman,” he added

Watters said he doesn’t see “why any man would vote Democrat,” noting it’s “not the party of virtue, security. It’s not the party of strength. It’s definitely not the party of family.”

The Fox News host claimed there are only three reasons a man would vote for a woman to be president just because she’s a woman, saying it’s either because they’re “childish, that person has mommy issues, or they are just trying to be accepted by other women.”

Watters ended his segment with a strange statement, saying, “I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.”