Summer Olympics (Men’s Gymnastics All-Around, Swimming), Climbing Everest, Jack the Ripper and More ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ ‘Women in Blue’

The Summer Olympics in Paris continues with the men’s gymnastics all-around final, featuring members of the bronze-medal Team USA. A Netflix documentary profiles a Nepali woman seeking her historic 10th summit of Mount Everest. A new season of Unsolved Mysteries tackles one a big one: the identity of Jack the Ripper. Apple TV+ presents a Spanish-language drama about Mexico’s first female police force in the 1970s.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

With men’s Team USA clinching the bronze medal in team gymnastics (their first medal in 16 years), they’re now ready to take on members of the gold-medal Japan and silver-medal China teams in the all-around final, airing live on NBC at 11:30 am/ET and replayed in primetime (8/7c) during NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” broadcast. Swimming finals air live at 2:30 pm/ET, including Katie Ledecky’s attempt at a second straight gold medal in the 1500m freestyle final (also replayed in primetime). If the water of the River Seine is deemed safe to swim, the women’s and (delayed) men’s triathlons will go forward. Other highlights include on USA Network, U.S. women’s volleyball vs. Serbia (11 am/ET) and U.S. women’s water polo vs. Italy (1 pm/ET) and U.S. men’s basketball vs. South Sudan (3 pm/ET). All events can be livestreamed and often replayed on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Netflix

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa

Documentary Premiere

From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker, Mountain Queen tells the inspiring story of Lhakpa Sherpa, a single mother raising two daughters and working at a Whole Foods in Connecticut when she isn’t training and traveling to achieve her life goal: a 10th summit of Mount Everest. The first Nepali woman to climb and descend the mountain successfully in 2000, Lhakpa was denied an education by her family as a child and escaped domestic abuse, finding purpose in her record-breaking climbs. “Everest fix my soul,” she says. Yours might be lifted by watching Lhakpa soar.

Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries

Season Premiere

A fourth installment of the rebooted docu-reality series explores one of the greatest and most haunting puzzles of all time: the identity of the notorious Jack the Ripper, who stalked and terrorized Victorian London in 1888. Other segments include the paranormal urban legend of the Mothman and the discovery of an embalmed head fueling suspicion of a black-market organ trafficking operation.

Apple TV+

Women in Blue

Series Premiere

Before there was Cagney & Lacey and Angie Dickinson’s Police Woman, not to mention Charlie’s Angels, there were the “women in blue” in Mexico City, defying the social and gender norms of the time to join Mexico’s first female police force. An engaging Spanish-language crime drama set in 1971 introduces the first class of cadets, including pampered housewife Maria (the terrific Bárbara Mori), her activist sister Valentina (Natalia Téllez), earnest cop’s daughter Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) and studious Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana). The female squad is hastily assembled to distract public attention from a serial killer targeting women in the capital city, but when they realize they’re being showcased as a publicity stunt, hell hath no fury. And while they’re warned not to play detective, what fun would that be?

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: