Rob Lowe Gives New Update on 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sequel After Brat Pack Doc Reunion

Andrew McCarthy, Mare Winningham, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez in 'St. Elmo's Fire'
Keep the hope alive, St. Elmo’s fans! Rob Lowe revealed the current status of the St. Elmo’s Fire sequel following the release of the highly-anticipated Brat Pack documentary Brats.

“We’ve met with the studio, and I have been talking about doing it for about four months,” Lowe told Entertainment Tonight. He noted that the Brats documentary “only added to the excitement around it.”

He continued, “But it’s very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see.”

Back in June 2024, Deadline revealed that Sony, the production company behind the original film, was “exploring the possibility of making a new version” of St. Elmo’s Fire. The sequel would “hinge on reuniting original cast members.”

Lowe is among the St. Elmo’s Fire pack, along with Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, and Mare Winningham. The film, directed by Joel Schumacher, was released in 1985 and became a quintessential coming-of-age film of the ’80s.

The stars of St. Elmo’s Fire, along with Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, became referred to as the “Brat Pack,” following the publication of David Blum’s New Yorker profile. In the documentary, McCarthy reunited with his co-stars to address the impact of the article and the influence the “Brat Pack” label had on their lives. Ringwald, Nelson, and Hall did not participate in the documentary.

The 1985 film was left open-ended as the group friends set out on the next chapters of their lives. Lowe’s character, bad boy Billy Hicks, left for New York City. Getting this indelible group of actors back together and exploring the lives of their characters 40 years later would be a treat for fans.

Do you think there should be a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel? What would you like to see in a follow-up film? Let us know in the comments below.

