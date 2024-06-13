Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Brat Pack is back—sort of. Andrew McCarthy revisits the era that altered the lives of a group of young Hollywood stars in the 1980s in his new documentary Brats.

McCarthy, serving as subject and director, sits down with former co-stars Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, and Rob Lowe to discuss that moment in time and how one New Yorker profile changed everything. While McCarthy and other actors in the Brat Pack initially looked at the moniker with disdain, they break down their feelings and how they’ve evolved decades later.

Naturally, discussions about iconic Brat Pack movies—The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and St. Elmo’s Fire, to name a few—came up during the documentary. As we celebrate the movies that shaped the Brat Pack, we’re ranking 10 couples from Brat Pack movies. Scroll down to see where your favorite pairs land on our list.

Brats, Streaming Now, Hulu