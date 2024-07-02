Anthony Michael Hall was one of the notable Brat Pack figures not featured in Andrew McCarthy’s documentary Brats. Hall, who rose to fame in classic ’80s teen films like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, spoke with TV Insider about why he decided not to participate in the documentary.

“I was asked to be a part of it, but you know what, I’ll tell you my attitude is you have to wish everyone success. It was just something I chose not to do because I’m always trying to move forward and make new things and do new stuff,” Hall said.

He added, “The truth is, I’ve had to embrace the John Hughes period of my life all my career, and I’m happy to do so, obviously, as I’ve hopefully relayed here. It’s never been an issue for me. But I also think time has taught me you have to wish everyone success.”

The Trigger Warning actor noted that he hadn’t seen Brats yet, but he wished McCarthy well. “I think he’s carved out a great career for himself,” Hall said about McCarthy. “He’s a writer, and he directs TV. He’s a cool guy. He’s a father, too.”

Hall was one of the youngest members of the Brat Pack. He was only 15 years old when he starred in Sixteen Candles alongside Molly Ringwald. At just 16, he delivered a career-defining performance in The Breakfast Club, one of the quintessential Brat Pack films.

Hall, Ringwald, and Judd Nelson were the three major Brat Packers who did not appear in the Hulu documentary. McCarthy sat down with Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, and more to discuss that period of their lives and how they felt about being dubbed the “Brat Pack” in a monumental (and now iconic) New York Magazine article in 1985.

Following his teen years, Hall went on to famously star in the USA Network series The Dead Zone. His recent work includes the films Halloween Kills and Trigger Warning, as well as roles in TV series like Bosch: Legacy and the upcoming third season of Reacher.

