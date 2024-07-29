Jeopardy! has revealed its summer repeats schedule for 2024. The first rerun episode airs tonight (Monday, July 29) with the fourth game of the 2024 Tournament of Champions. This year’s rerun programming will continue through Sept. 6.

The show announced its schedule via X, seen below.

Time to sit back and unwind ☀️ Relive some of your favorite ToC + JIT moments all summer long. #JeopardyRewatch #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/D820LAOSdl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 29, 2024

The 2024 Tournament of Champions will air for three weeks, starting July 29 through Aug. 16. This was the show’s largest contestant field in history, featuring 27 former champions. For time however, the episodes will begin airing from the fourth episode of the tournament. Then the programming will re-air their Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament the following three weeks, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 6. This competition saw champions and fan favorites from the past face off for the grand prize money of $100,00 by invite only.

Some of the familiar competitors you can expect to rewatch this summer include Yogesh Raut, Ben Chan, Ike Barinholtz, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and more.

The announcement follows the conclusion of Season 40, which saw its final taping air last Friday, July 26. Rachel Bradley, an ESL instructor from Greenbelt, Md., was named the final winner of the season, with a score of $23,597. Bradley was the only one who answered Final Jeopardy correctly, nearly doubling her score with a bold bet. The categories was “Ancient Animals,” and the clue was, “The first fossils of these creatures with an elongated 4th digit were described in 1784 by naturalist Cosimo Collini.” The answer: “What is pterodactyl?

Fans will have to wait to see Bradley return as a one-day champion until Season 41, which premieres Sept. 9. The season will run through July 25, 2025.

Season 40, which saw its share of scheduling issues and inconsistencies following the 2023 WGA strike, featured a higher than usual number of competitions as opposed to shows with new contestants. In September 2023, the show runners Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb Boss revealed to fans that new contestant episodes weren’t scheduled to return until April 2024. As such, fans are likely looking forward to a more traditional Jeopardy! schedule when the show returns this fall.