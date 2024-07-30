Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Tuesday’s (July 30) edition of The View, the cohosts — including Sunny Hostin, returning from an illness-related absence — dug into the latest rhetoric being tossed around in conjunction with the 2024 presidential race.

First, they reviewed a tape of Republicans blasting Kamala Harris as a “DEI hire” and “crazy” due to her boisterous laugh. Then, they showed footage of various Democrats calling Donald Trump and his supporters on Capitol Hill “weird.”

While the panelists unanimously slammed the former, they weren’t all in total agreement over the latter; Joy Behar in particular took issue with the latest attack line from Dems.

After hearing her cohosts exemplify why the word “weird” is so “effective” (more on that later), Behar proclaimed, “That doesn’t mean that the left has to use it. I don’t think you should use the word weird. Call him what he is: ‘a convicted felon.'” Later, Behar said she thought Democrats should “take the high road,” even when Republicans sling mud at them.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg argued that the GOP’s attack lines on Harris were lazy. “You have to raise the bar if you’re going to do this kind of thing, and keep in mind that you all are living your best caricature, being exactly the people we think you are,” she said. Hostin agreed, noting that Harris has likely heard these insults before.

Sara Haines then explained that Trump’s fixation on Harris’ laugh is indicative of his own issues, in that he doesn’t laugh: “He used to say his father drilled into him, ‘Laughing is to make yourself vulnerable, it’s to let down your guard in some way.'”

“I’ve never seen him laugh. He does a smile, and he just pauses,” former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed.

Haines then explained why calling Republicans “weird” is so appropriate: “People on the right say a lot of weird things. When you think about monitoring girls’ periods, that’s weird. Banning books. Coming for drag shows? And by the way, if your kid’s gay, they’re already gay, nobody’s turning them anything. Wrapping up, Trump is the weirdest of them all, commenting on his daughter’s looks and sexual [history] is weird,” she said. “That’s why that is effective is there’s so much weird on the other side.”

