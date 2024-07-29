Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Over the weekend, Donald Trump once again dominated the headlines — this time, it was over a deeply disturbing line from his speech at Friday night’s (July 26) Turning Point Action Believers’ Summit, in which he told those in attendance they won’t need to vote in four years.

“Christians get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed. It’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore my beautiful Christians,” Trump said in the speech.

Naturally, the cohosts of The View had a lot to say about those words on Monday’s (July 29) episode, from dissecting (and slamming) the address to breaking down other Republicans’ efforts to walk back those words.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who understands Trump’s turns of phrase better than anyone else on the panel after being part of his former administration, tried to interpret the true meaning of Trump’s assertion: “There’s two interpretations. You’re either saying, ‘You won’t have to vote again because I’m going to stay there and there’s not going to be another election.’ That’s one interpretation. The other is, ‘Dear Christians, I’m going to remake this nation in such a way that it will embrace — the laws will reflect your beliefs — that you won’t need to vote because it’s taken care of. Either, I think, should be concerning.”

“Well, if you have to explain,” Sara Haines added. “They say, ‘What do you think he meant?’ You need to rewrite whatever’s going on or get a script, one of the two, because that didn’t make sense. It was very ominous and scary, the way he said it, but the explanation of it being possibly, ‘Don’t worry. We’re going to get everything in line for the Christians.’ That’s Project 2025. Either way, you’re saying something pretty scary.”

Ana Navarro, on the other hand, wanted to steer the conversation in another direction, saying, “I want to talk about my girl Kamala, and I’m going to call her my girl Kamala… When she was a number two, she acted like a number two, but baby, now she’s a number one, and she is slaying!”

“She’s got a sense of humor and the energy, the enthusiasm, the joyfulness, the positivity, the optimism that this campaign is able to channel. And so on the other side, you’ve got these weird men,” she continued. “Don’t complain that we’re calling you weird because you’ve attacked her on her dating history. You have called her a DEI hire. You said everything she’s got is because of her gender and her skin color. You’ve called her all sorts of names. So I think we’re being really kind and gracious by just calling you weird.”

However, Navarro didn’t stay on the bright side for too long; she also wanted to note that vice presidential hopeful JD Vance refused to temper his own controversial comments about “childless cat ladies” in a new interview with Megyn Kelly.

They’ve given him, JD Vance, all these opportunities to clean up his childless cat lady comment, and he hasn’t been able to… he ended up apologizing to the cats instead of to the ladies,” she said. “Here’s what I want to tell him: There are two types of women in this world. There are women who have no children because they are free to choose so, and there are women like me who have no children because we couldn’t. And how dare you try to tell me that I am lesser than? How dare you tell me that I have less rights and less voting rights than others?”

After thunderous audience applause, though, it was Griffin who steered the conversation back to Navarro’s initial sentiments on Harris’ sunny momentum, saying, “All weekend, anywhere I went with different groups of friends, they want to hear more about her.”

Haines, however, had something to add to Navarro’s thoughts on Vance, saying, “He’s tried to walk back … but you are still eliminating the most feminist option we have at this point which is the power to choose … We are not defined by our ovaries, and if we choose not to have kids, we respect that, and we cheer that on because we get to live in a time where you can do that.”

Whoopi Goldberg, ever the time-sensitive moderator, ushered in the final moments of the first “Hot Topics” segment then, saying, “I think all women heard and have been hearing two things: A, I want you to do what I’m telling you to do… And secondly, you, Republican men, keep talking about how you’re chopping stuff away ’cause these women are hearing you. And their bodies, they know how their bodies work, and they know that you don’t. And you’d better be paying really close attention because you’ve pissed these women off.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC