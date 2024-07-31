‘WWE SummerSlam’ 2024 Preview: Big Names, Title Fights & Grudge Matches

WWE has been heating up as the biggest superstars gear up for SummerSlam from Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday. The hottest feuds will come to the forefront at one of the company’s biggest events of the year. We also know The Miz returns home to host the festivities. Plus, Jelly Roll is set to take the stage for a performance of “Liar.” So, a lot going on. Let’s break down the card to get you ready for what’s to come.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

After an unfortunate injury at the Royal Rumble at the hands of Drew McIntyre in January, CM Punk has finally been cleared. And at the perfect time with his rivalry against the “Scottish Warrior” boiling over. They’ve been building their story for months on TV and through some deep cuts on social media. Despite not having a title on the line, this is arguably the most anticipated match on the show. Thrown into the mix is someone who has beef with Seth Rollins, who will serve as guest referee. If history has shown us anything in these scenarios (see SummerSlam 1997), look for some shenanigans to unfold. Will history repeat itself?

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan -WWE Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley is another highly anticipated return. The former women’s champion saw her long title run end in injury thanks to Liv Morgan. Since then, Morgan has won the vacated gold and played mind games by going after Mami’s “Dirty” Dom Mysterio. Let’s not forget Jey Uso who also has been flirty with Ripley. Get your popcorn because this soapy story is about to pop off. Question who ends up with who when the dust settles?

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – WWE Undisputed Championship

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes can’t seem to shake The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has shown a vicious side, especially with Jacob Fatu added to the group. They’ve beaten up and taken out “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman. With Sikoa emerging as the “Tribal Chief,” defeating Rhodes would finalize the ascension. Given all that has happened will we finally see Roman Reigns back to take back the Head of the Table? Are we going to see Randy Orton involved?

Damian Priest vs. Gunther – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest will have the ultimate test of his reign against the “Ring General.” Gunther secured the title opportunity by winning the King of the Ring. Is it The Imperium leader’s time? Are we setting up to see a Judgement? Day betrayal with Finn Balor playing a role?

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight – WWE United States Championship

The “Mega Star” LA Knight looks to once again win a big title in WWE and silence the viral superstar Logan Paul in the process. Paul, the hometown boy, has developed a reputation for shining with the lights on bright. It should be the same here, but can Knight finally capture a championship within WWE? If not, then where does he go from here? Stakes are high in his case.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship

These two go way back to the days of NXT. Nia Jax secured her trip to Cleveland thanks to winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. The imposing figure sets her sights on dominating the popular Bayley. No matter who wins, they’ll need eyes in the back of their heads. That’s because Tiffany Stratton still has her Money in the Bank briefcase and that guaranteed title shot to cash in at any time. Is the biggest party of the summer the right place?

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker – WWE Intercontinental Championsihp

Bron Breakker has run through the competition ever since he arrived on Raw. It’s been a steady climb for the former WWE NXT champion. Despite the momentum, Sami Zayn was able to survive the next generation Steiner at Money in the Bank. Can he do it a second time?

WWE SummerSlam, August 3, 7/6c, Peacock