Erica Ash Dead: ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Star Dies at 46

Actress Erica Ash, best known for her roles in Survivor’s Remorse and Real Husbands of Hollywood, has died at the age of 46. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Ash’s family confirmed her death to Deadline: “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

The actress got her start on the Logo comedy show The Big Gay Sketch Show and in the Broadway production of The Lion King. She later joined the casts of MADtv, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and In Contempt. Ash also had film roles in Scary Movie V, Sister Code, Uncle Drew, and more.

Her breakout role was in the STARZ series Survivor’s Remorse, which ran from 2014 to 2017. She played M-Chuck alongside Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Teyonah Parris, Tichina Arnold, and Mike Epps. Her last onscreen role was in an episode of Extended Family in 2024.

Following the announcement of Ash’s death, her close friend Loni Love paid tribute to the actress. “I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans,” Love wrote on Instagram.

Tisha Campbell Martin posted a heartfelt Instagram message as well. “I had to delete my earlier post because my heartaches so much,” she began. “God I will miss you. With all the ugliness that this world and sometimes our industry brings there are few among us that are the LIGHT and you are that for so many. You are talented, you are funny, you are brilliant and you are flying with much earned wings. My God Erica this is a rough one man!!!! I love you my little sister RIP.”