More ‘Untold’ Sports Stories, Scott Peterson on Camera, Spouses ‘Divided by Design,’ ‘Ultimate Fighter’ Finale

Netflix

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

Series Premiere

Netflix launches a new mini-season of its sports-documentary anthology series with the first of three installments, delving into the true-crime arena with an exploration of the tragic 2009 alleged murder-suicide that claimed the life of NFL star Steve “Air” McNair in 2009 at 36. The episode features interrogation footage and firsthand testimony from police and would-be suspects. Future Untold segments include a report on the University of Michigan’s alleged scene-stealing scandal (August 27) and a profile of U.S. soccer star Hope Solo (September 3).

ABC News YouTube

Face to Face with Scott Peterson

Series Premiere

In the latest chapter of a murder case that has fascinated the nation for more than 20 years, a three-part docuseries features the first on-camera interview of convicted murderer Scott Peterson since before his 2003 arrest for the murder of 8-months-pregnant wife Laci, who went missing on Christmas Eve 2002. Continuing to deny any involvement in his wife’s murder, he speaks with executive producer/director Shareen Anderson, who has been covering the case for more than a decade. He’s not the only one fighting to overturn his connection; the Los Angeles Innocence Project launched an appeal earlier this year.

HGTV

Divided By Design

Season Premiere 9/8c

This is the sort of situation that would make a good romcom — or, back in the day, the premise of a Spencer Tracy-Katharine Hepburn showdown. Ray and Eilyn Jimenez are married designers in Miami with very different aesthetics: He’s modern eclectic, she’s old-world functional. In a new series, they pitch potential new clients, and whoever wins gets to work their design magic, while the couple continues work on their own home’s gut renovation. In the opener, Ray and Eilyn vie for the business of a client who’s also the contractor, and whose dark masculine style is at odds with his wife’s bright and tropical wishes. Whoever can bridge this gap gets the business.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighter

Season Finale 10/9c

The Season 32 finale of the mixed martial arts reality series decides who prevails: Team Grasso (coached by UFC women’s flyweight champ Alexa Grasso) or Team Shevchenko (coached by former champ and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko). The final middleweight bout pits Ryan Loder (Team Shevchenko) against Robert Valentin (Team Grasso), while the final featherweight matchup is still in contention.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): Everyone’s a good sport when WWE men face off against WWE women, and WNBA stars Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie lead teams playing for charity.

(8/7c, ABC): Everyone’s a good sport when WWE men face off against WWE women, and WNBA stars Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie lead teams playing for charity. America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): 11 more acts take the stage in the live quarterfinals in hopes of moving on to the semifinals—or should a judge use the Live Show Golden Buzzer, straight to the live finals.

(8/7c, NBC): 11 more acts take the stage in the live quarterfinals in hopes of moving on to the semifinals—or should a judge use the Live Show Golden Buzzer, straight to the live finals. Muslim Matchmaker (streaming on Hulu): A reality series from the creator of Indian Matchmaking introduces Hoda and Yasmin, who help Muslim American singles find their soulmates while adhering to their faith.

(streaming on Hulu): A reality series from the creator of Indian Matchmaking introduces Hoda and Yasmin, who help Muslim American singles find their soulmates while adhering to their faith. Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (streaming on Netflix): The actor-comedian (Insecure), soon to be seen in FX’s English Teacher, riffs on family and teaching mean teens in a stand-up comedy special.

(streaming on Netflix): The actor-comedian (Insecure), soon to be seen in FX’s English Teacher, riffs on family and teaching mean teens in a stand-up comedy special. Shows from Abroad: Viaplay’s eight-part Nordic noir Veronika from Sweden stars Alexandra Rapaport as a tormented police officer whose private demons, visions and addiction complicate a murder investigation, with her very sanity coming into question. On a lighter note, MHz Choice imports the French comedy TouTouYouTou (The Aerobics Project), set in the 1980s, about an American woman who introduces her new female neighbors in a Toulouse suburb to the joys of aerobics.