Here’s Why Sunny Hostin Is Unexpectedly Absent from ‘The View’

The View was a woman down on Monday’s (July 29) episode. At the outset, moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that Sunny Hostin wasn’t joining the lineup, saying, “First of all, do not get freaked out. Sonny is not here today, but she appears later in the show because we were able to tape some things with her. So you’ll see her in the show, but she’s not here at the show, right?”

As promised, Hostin did appear on a pre-taped segment with Unstable costars (and father-son Hollywood duo) Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, but she was not on hand for the “Hot Topic” takedown of Donald Trump’s latest campaign speech controversy.

Though Goldberg did not explain the reason for Hostin’s absence, the show’s social media page later clarified that she was out with an illness, but it was not Covid.

Rest up and get well soon, @Sunny Hostin! She’s out sick for today’s show (not COVID), but we hope to see her later this week! pic.twitter.com/vFdNIYUlIl — The View (@TheView) July 29, 2024

It’s unknown at this time when Hostin will return to her regular spot at the table, but the social media post indicates it could be as early as this week.

