Taylor Swift has not made a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race, but she’s still becoming a part of the conversation right now anyway. On Wednesday’s (July 24) edition of The View, the cohosts pointed to the newly-minted billionaire entertainer as an example of a so-called “cat lady” in response to resurfaced comments vice presidential candidate JD Vance once made about now-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In the clip, from 2021, Vance appeared on Fox News in support of his senate campaign and said, ‘We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and choices that they’ve made, so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” He then went on to name Harris (along with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) as examples before adding, “How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a stake in it?”

Vance’s comments drew sharp criticism from the cohosts, with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying, “How dare you come for cat ladies? The cover of Time Magazine is Taylor Swift, the ultimate fabulous cat lady. What are you doing?!”

“I’m a cat lady!” Sunny Hostin then exclaimed.

“I am the ultimate cat lady!” Whoopi Goldberg added.

Elsewhere, Sara Haines argued that, even as a mother, she disagreed with Vance’s sentiment, saying, “I have children, and I assure you that’s not my first thought when I think about politics. My kids are gonna obviously be affected by that, but anyone with a heart will look at the moral clarity of the decisions we’re making here.”

She went on to mention sustained attacks on reproductive rights across the country and said, “I care about all the women that are dealing with that. That’s not my body right now. I’ve done some stuff.”

The subject came up once again when Hostin interviewed the day’s guest, Representative Adam Schiff, and he called the comments, “I think we have just scratched the surface of how low they’re going to go. Those comments by JD Vance are disgraceful and just plain stupid.”

.@RepAdamSchiff responds to J.D. Vance’s 2021 “childless cat lady” comments about Vice Pres. Harris, calling them “disgraceful and just plain stupid.” “We have just scratched the surface of how low they’re going to go.” pic.twitter.com/PrOJ9gzAXa — The View (@TheView) July 24, 2024

