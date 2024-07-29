Selena Gomez Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery & Reacts to Online Rumors

Selena Gomez is sick and tired of people speculating whether or not she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

The Only Murders in the Building Star took to TikTok over the weekend, where she responded to a 2023 video from content creator Marissa Barrionuevo. In the video, Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, shared a series of side-by-side photos of Gomez.

Barrionuevo didn’t explicitly state that Gomez has undergone cosmetic surgery; she also referenced the singer’s health battles with lupus as a potential reason for causing a change in a person’s appearance.

On Saturday, July 27, a frustrated Gomez commented on the video, writing, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes [sic] because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

Barrionuevo posted a new video in response to Gomez’s comment, in which she apologized for causing any upset. “I adore you,” the TikToker said. “I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever.”

She also revealed in the caption for the video that she no longer makes that kind of content. “Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention,” Barrionuevo wrote.

Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2017, replied to Barrionuevo’s new video. “I love you,” the former Disney star wrote. “Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

Last year, Gomez posted a TikTok live video where she hit back at trolls who mocked her appearance at the Golden Globes.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then, when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight,” Gomez explained when talking about the effects of her medication.

She continued, “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful. And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.”