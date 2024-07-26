John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino’s Widow Dee Dee in Las Vegas

After both losing their spouses over the past two years, John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino found each other and made things official on Tuesday (July 23) by tying the knot.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the couple got married in “the back of a white convertible” at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the nuptials, Schneider and Sorvino released a joint statement, saying, “Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us … we happened!”

According to People, Schneider and Sorvino have plans for a bigger wedding ceremony at the Hollywood Museum (where they first met) in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, August 1.

The marriage comes after both stars lost their spouses in the past two years. Schneider’s late wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, passed away in February 2023 from breast cancer. Dee Dee’s husband, Godfather of Harlem actor Paul Sorvino, died in July 2022 from natural causes.

In May, the Dukes of Hazzard alum opened up about his relationship with Dee on the Grace Begins podcast, saying, “God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything.”

“Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy dame over there,” Schneider continued, gesturing to Dee Dee. “Truly, that was a miracle.”

This marks Schneider’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to former Miss America Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986. Then, he married actress Elly Castle in 1993 before divorcing in 2019. He then wed filmmaker and music producer Alicia in 2019.

Schneider shares three children with his ex-wife Castle, while Sorvino is the stepmother of Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino, and Michael Sorvino, her ex-husband’s children with Lorraine Davis.

At the time of Allain’s death, Schneider penned a tribute on Facebook, writing, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”