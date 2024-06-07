‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Finds Love Again a Year After Wife’s Tragic Death

John Schneider, who played Beauregard “Bo” Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, has been opening up about finding love again just over a year after the tragic death of his wife, Alicia Allain.

The actor appeared on the May 29 episode of the Grace Begins podcast, where he revealed he is in a new relationship, though he did not reveal the name of his new partner. However, he did note that she, too, lost a spouse, which is what bonded them.

“The last year has been pretty wonderful. But the year before that was really rough,” Schneider said, per Fox News. “But God pays attention. God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands.”

“I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything. Then, just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy dame over there,” he continued, gesturing to his girlfriend off-camera.

Schneider added, “Truly, that was a miracle. I can honestly say I didn’t want [a relationship], I was done. If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be here.”

Allain died on February 21, 2023, after a four-year battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

Schneider and Allain had been married since 2019 and worked together on numerous projects, including producing several independent films. The couple also collaborated on Schneider’s various music ventures, and the actor honored his late wife on his 2023 album We’re Still Us.

The Haves and the Have Nots alum told Grace Begins hosts Cathy Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland that he thought he didn’t have anything left to live for after Allain passed. But that changed after he met his new girlfriend.

“[I thought], if I die tomorrow, people would say, ‘Oh he had so much more to do.’ No, [I felt like] I did a lot. But now I know there is a lot more to do,” he stated.

At the time of Allain’s death, Schneider penned a tribute on Facebook, writing, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”