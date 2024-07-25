NBA Fans Fear End of Chuck, Shaq, Kenny & Ernie After TNT Loses Rights to Show Games

Warner Bros. Discovery’s bid to keep the NBA was rejected by the league on Wednesday (July 24), which means TNT’s Inside the NBA will be coming to an end.

As part of its new media rights deal, the NBA has accepted an offer from Amazon Prime Video, in addition to its agreements with NBC and ESPN/ABC. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would match Amazon’s offer in an attempt to keep a package of games on TNT; however, the league rejected the offer on Wednesday.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon,” the NBA said in a statement.

With the NBA leaving TNT, it means the popular pre and post-game analysis program Inside the NBA will be no more after the 2024-25 season. The show, which features a panel of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, has been a huge hit with viewers since its inception in the late 1980s.

“And just like that Inside The NBA on TNT is gone after next season. Gonna miss Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie together on TNT. The NBA wins with this deal but the fans lose,” wrote one fan on X.

“Losing the Inside the NBA crew is a brutal, brutal blow,” said another.

Another added, “Business is business, but man, it’s gonna hurt like hell to see Inside The NBA go. Not because of what we saw on camera, but that entire family was good people. I say family because in my experience, that’s how they moved.”

“The end of an era. There will never be another program like #InsideTheNBA,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s not at all the most important thing going on, but stumbling on something so organically good AND popular as Inside the NBA is beyond rare, and the NBA is choosing to say “f*** that” for the most soulless shit possible. People failing up their whole lives just to ruin things,” added another.

While the NBA announced its new 11-year pacts with Disney, Amazon, and NBCUniversal on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t ready to let things go easily. Following the NBA’s announcement, WBD released a statement of their own, claiming they would fight the decision.

“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it,” the WBD statement read. “In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms — including TNT, home to our four-decade partnership with the league, and Max, our leading streaming service.”

The statement continued, “We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action. We look forward, however, to another great season of the NBA on TNT and Max including our iconic ‘Inside the NBA.’”

According to Variety, there is an expectation that WBD is prepared to take the NBA to court over the matter and that WBD CEO David Zaslav has been telling associates that a lawsuit is likely.

Meanwhile, SBJ.com reports that Amazon has interest in pursuing the Inside the NBA team for a show on Prime Video.

Jay Marine, global head of sports for Prime Video, told the outlet that the streamer used Inside the NBA as a template for its Thursday night NFL pre-game, halftime, and post-game show. He also said should O’Neal, Barkley, Smith, and Johnson become available, “Obviously, there’ll be a lot of interest, and we’ll just have to see how that plays out.’’

However, a WBD source told the publication there is an almost zero chance of the show going anywhere because Johnson is not interested in exiting TNT and Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith are under long-term contracts.