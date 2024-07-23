Here’s Why ‘Claim to Fame,’ ‘Food Stars’ Finale & More Are Airing Late This Week

Prepare to stay up a bit later this week, primetime TV fans, because some of your favorite shows will be preempted with delays this Wednesday (July 23). This is due to the newly-announced Oval Office address by President Joe Biden about his decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race, which begins at 8/7c and will be broadcast across most news networks.

On ABC, both Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata, then John Stamos and Dave Coulier) and Claim to Fame (Season 3 Episode 3, “The Wolf in Boy’s Clothing”) will air an hour later than usual on the East Coast, at 9/8c and 10/9c, while airings on the West Coast will not be affected.

Then, on Fox, the two-hour Season 2 finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars will air in its entirety after Biden’s address is complete, moving slightly from its original 8/7c airing schedule.

On CBS, Big Brother‘s (Season 26 Episode 3) is scheduled to begin at 9/8c, and The Real CSI: Miami (Season 1 Episode 5) follows at 10/9c. The network has not yet announced a change to that schedule, but stay tuned for potential updates.