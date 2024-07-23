Joe Biden’s First Speech After Dramatic Decision to Step Down: How to Watch

Joe Biden is ready to address the nation about his decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race. On Wednesday (July 24), the sitting president will give a televised speech about his decision to relinquish his pledged delegates at the Democratic National Convention and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

Biden first announced his decision on Sunday with a statement shared on social media, but he was still isolated in Delaware while being treated for Covid at the time. While he did call into the now-Harris for President headquarters to echo his support for Harris on Monday, he did not appear on camera during his remarks. So this will be his first visual engagement since the announcement.

In a social media post announcing the speech, Biden announced, “Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a preview of his upcoming address on The View Tuesday, saying, “He wants to talk directly to all of you, to the American people, to talk about what’s next. And so I know he’s looking forward to doing that, so please tune in tomorrow.”

The speech will air live starting at 8 p.m. ET. The speech will take place at the Oval Office and will likely be telecast across both broadcast and cable news networks. Details on which networks will carry the speech live are still to come.

