It’s the question that has to be asked every season of SEAL Team: Will this finally be the one where Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) and Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) can make a relationship work? They’ve given it a try in the past, but work has gotten in the way. Now that we’re going into the final season of the Paramount+ military drama, it is now or never (at least onscreen).

“I know, I know, I know,” Trucks says with a laugh when TV Insider points out that it’s been one step forward and then three or four steps back for the characters.

Season 6 left off with the two trying to “solidify their connection, their friendship,” she says, recalling Sonny’s line about Davis being the only best friend he has. (Clay died.) And “it’s hard because they have such a shorthand with each other that those lines get blurred really easily.”

When the seventh and final season picks up, they’re “in a place that is deeply tied, but platonic,” Trucks previews. “And of course we won’t disappoint the fans by taking them on a bit of a rollercoaster.”

She understands the complicated dynamics at play, however. “It’s so hard with them. They’re just like a moth to a flame. But it goes back to that [balance] of duty and loyalty, right? Davis would love nothing more than to be with Sonny, and I think vice versa,” Trucks points out. “But Sonny can’t conceive of doing anything other than being on Bravo. And Davis could never conceive of lying so profoundly in her work to make a romance happen. It would be too personal. It’d be taking care of herself in a way that she’s not able to.”

Davis loves her career, and she’s not going to give it up. “And she’s too righteous about things,” Trucks adds. “She really just has such a moral high ground when it comes to her work. And I think the only times when you see cracks in that foundation is when it comes to Bravo and that’s when she’s going, is the squeeze worth the juice?”

The Season 7 trailer does show Davis and Sonny dancing, and Trucks can’t say much about that moment without giving something away. “It’s a moment that will definitely leave them and audiences wanting,” she teases. As to whether that moment is also tied to the mission at hand and the two might be juggling the personal and professional at the same time in that moment, all she’d say is, “In all things Davis and Sonny, those lines can be a bit blurry. They steal moments at times, but I don’t want to give too much away. I think it’ll be a moment that audiences will enjoy.”

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 11 (two episodes), Paramount+