Welcome to Purgatory. Oh, it’s so good to read those words.

Wynonna Earp is returning with a 90-minute special event on Tubi. Original cast members as well as the show’s creator are all back for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, and thanks to the first teaser, we now know who will look different and who will look the same as always.

As we wait for the release of this special, read on for everything we know about Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.

How long has passed since the series finale?

While Wynonna Earp ended its four-season run three years ago, it’s unclear exactly how much time will have passed for the characters.

Who’s returning for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance?

We know that original cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holiday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) will all be back. And thanks to the teaser, we also know of a few other characters who will be appearing, including Greg Lawson (Nedley) and Varun Saranga (Jeremy).

Creator Emily Andras returns as creator, writer, and executive producer of Vengeance. Paolo Barzman is director. The special is produced by Seven24 Films in association with Cineflix Studios. Also serving as executive producers are Seven24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, Todd Berger, and Rick Jacobs. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.

What is Wynonna Earp: Vengeance about?

According to the logline, “Wynonna Earp — spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp — must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.”

Where did the Wynonna Earp finale leave everyone?

The finale featured Waverly and Nicole’s wedding, and the couple settled in at the homestead. Meanwhile, Wynonna chased down Doc as he left town for a romantic reunion, then they set out on a road trip that likely included a stop to see their daughter, Alice.

When and where will the special event premiere?

When Vengeance was first announced, it was said it would premiere in 2024. An exact date has yet to be revealed. It will be available to stream on Tubi.

Is there a Vengeance trailer?

There’s a teaser! It features a look at the Welcome to Purgatory sign, the ominous tease that the town hasn’t lost anyone in a long time (oh, you know that means death is coming), and a look at the characters, plus it ends on Wynonna promising, “Here I come.” Watch it above.