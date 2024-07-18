Lou Dobbs Dies: TV Host & Policital Commentator Was 78

Lou Dobbs has died. The political commentator, radio host, and TV personality known for Fox Business Tonight on Fox News was 78 years old.

News of Dobbs’ death was announced in a statement posted to his social media profiles, which reads, “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the great Loud Dobbs. Lou was a fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, god, his family, and the country. Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children, and grandchildren.”

Dobbs leaves behind his wife Debi Dobbs to whom he was married since 1982 and with whom he raised four children. Dobbs is best known as the anchor of Fox News’s Fox Business Tonight, serving as an anchor on the program between 2005 and 2021. During his time with the show, Dobbs helmed over 2,000 episodes. His most recent long-term TV gig was on the network’s other program Lou Dobbs Tonight which began airing this year.

Dobbs previously worked for CNN beginning with the news network in 1980 when he helmed the program Moneyline. He left CNN fully in 2009 to help Rupert Murdoch launch the Fox Business Network. Regarding Dobbs’ death, a CNN spokesperson said, “Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children, and his family.”

In recent years, Dobbs was a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, which was reflected as Trump shared acknowledgments for Dobbs and his family on Truth Social. “The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”