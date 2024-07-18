‘Survivor’ Season 47: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything We Know So Far

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor is gearing up for another season of backstabbing and blindsides this fall as it continues to march ever closer to that milestone 50th season, which will film next summer.

Season 47 is set to premiere this September on CBS with 18 brand new castaways battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

Survivor 46 aired earlier this year and wrapped up on May 22, 2024, which saw Kenzie Petty crowned champion over fellow finalists Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman.

Scroll down to learn all the latest news about Survivor 47.

When Will Survivor 47 Premiere?

The 47th season is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, with a special two-hour episode. Further episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c and, just like with Seasons 45 and 46, the remaining episodes will all be 90 minutes long, followed by a three-hour finale.

Where Will Survivor 47 Take Place?

As usual, Survivor‘s 47th season was filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, which has become the show’s permanent home since Season 33, Millennials vs. Gen-X, in 2016.

Will Jeff Probst Return?

Of course! Survivor‘s long-time host and executive producer Jeff Probst will be back to preside over immunity challenges and tribal councils. The iconic host has been with the show since it premiered in 2000 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Probst also received an Emmy nomination for Best Reality Host yesterday, July 17, his first nod in 13 years. He previously won the category four times in a row between 2008 and 2011.

Has the Survivor 47 Cast Been Revealed?

CBS hasn’t officially announced the cast as of writing, which usually happens four weeks before the season premiere. However, the preview that aired during the Survivor 46 finale featured a familiar face: Pod Save America host Jon Lovett.

Lovett confirmed his Survivor appearance when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in June.

As with recent seasons, Survivor 47 is expected to feature 18 castaways divided into three tribes of six.

Is There a Survivor 47 Preview?

Yes! CBS aired a short preview during the Survivor 46 finale back in May. You can watch the clip below.

Survivor 47, Premieres, Wednesday, September 18, 8/7c, CBS