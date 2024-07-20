Drew Sidora has taken a break from the drama of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a little bit of comedy in Mind Your Business. For the sitcom, she plays Aaliyah as part of an ensemble cast that includes Columbus Short, Rolonda Watts, and singer/radio host BeBe Winans.

The half-hour series centers on the Williams family. They band together in hopes of finding success with an event space that once was a popular lounge owned by Lucille (Watts) before she was forced to close due to the pandemic. Lucille’s brother Henry (Winans) enlists the help of his fraternal twins Aaliyah and Alfonso (Short) to build the venue up while also honoring the memory of Lucille’s Place.

The show struck a chord with viewers right out of the gate as Bounce TV’s most-watched original series premiere. We caught up with the star to talk about that recent success and the business of RHOA Season 16.

What’s it like to see Mind Your Business resonate like it has?

Drew Sidora: It’s unbelievable. Honestly, doing this show we had such a great time. It was so much fun. I think people can feel the energy. It has been a long time since we’ve had a sitcom where the whole family can gather and laugh and cry and hug and all those things. I’m happy to be a part of it. Shoutout to Kyle Evans, who is our executive producer and director, because he really brings that ‘90s nostalgic sitcom feel. He has worked on Martin as showrunner and worked on The Jamie Foxx Show. The multi-cam comedy, you don’t have that anymore. I’m happy to be part of what feels like a new wave of shows that are going to be coming. I think it’s what we need right now. People just want to laugh. We have been through so much as a society. People just need to laugh. I think that is why the show has done so well.

Given you spent some time on That’s So Raven, do you see this as coming full circle with comedy? What did you take from your time on that show?

It was amazing working on that show. I learned so much from Raven-Symone because she came up under a lot of legendary actors and comedians, so I was able to learn from her and bounce ideas and jokes off one another. White Chicks is where I also learned a lot with the Wayans Brothers. I learned how to be quick on your feet. Believe it or not, Columbus Short is so funny. I know people know him from places like Scandal and Stomp the Yard, but I didn’t know he was really a comedic actor—reminiscent of Martin Lawrence. You never know what Columbus is going to throw at you, so it just put me back to those That’s So Raven days. You have to be on your toes.

How much do you see of yourself in your character Aaliyah?

So much. Her going through a divorce, and I connected with her in that way. She is also very layered. Very colorful. Number one, being from Chicago where I’m from. Also, she sings and gets a new lease on life moving in with her brother and his family to figure out what is next for her. She is very passionate about working in the family business. She likes to laugh. She is goofy and silly. All those things I definitely am in real life.

Do you find this project a nice balance to all the drama of being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

It’s essential to have the balance of my life. This project is what I was missing because everyone here is working toward a common goal. We’re all supporting and uplifting each other. We’re not trying to get down to the tea. We’re not trying to break anybody down. The polar opposite of that environment. I think at the end of the day, that’s what I also love. I’m able to showcase my other side. Real Housewives may not display all those things I just mentioned. Being able to let my hair down and laugh and be goofy and silly, I’m happy to share because I don’t think my fans get to see that side of me as often when I’m fighting and my veins are popping out and all that. It’s not all of who I am, so I’m grateful for the balance.

What are your thoughts on the cast shakeup of Season 16 of RHOA?

It’s definitely different than what I’m used to compared to sitting at a table with the OGs and legendary Shereé [Whitfield], Kandi [Burruss], and Marlo [Hampton], who are great. You’re getting this fresh energy where you don’t know what to expect. You’ve already kind of seen that on the blogs with what has come out about Kenya [Moore]. Nobody saw that coming.

Nobody could have ever predicted that. I think that’s what you’re going to see this season. It’s new energy and the unexpected. Everyone is trying to figure out what this is and navigate the best way they can. I’m excited to see it. There has been a lot of drama. I miss my girl Kenya. That has been hard for me this season because she has been the only one who came on with me. I was disappointed in that because we spent all of the offseason really connecting and growing our friendship. I’m really sad about her departure. I think we need her for the show, to be honest. So for me, it has been challenging.

How do you feel about Porsha Williams’ return? What do you think of the new girls?

I’m going to let the viewers decide. I have my opinions. I think this is all unexpected. I feel like people are bringing a lot because there is all this change. I’m hoping to walk away connecting with the ladies this season and building some genuine friendships. I just want the ladies to bring the real. I hope the viewers are ready for what’s to come. It’s going to definitely be something you want to have your popcorn ready for because it has been a lot. That’s all I can say. It has been a lot.

There are all these reports of potentially Phaedra Parks making a big return to the franchise. What do you think of that prospect if that were to happen?

I think Phaedra is legendary. I would love to be at the table with her and see what she brings. I haven’t seen her yet, but I can’t confirm whether she is coming in or not. I think we’re waiting to see with everyone else. I think from what she brought to the shows during her tenure, it could be beneficial when you lose someone like Kenya, someone who has been an important and intricate part of the cast for so many years. I think it would be smart for them to bring her in at this point. If she comes, I would welcome it with open arms.

Any of the Housewives reach out after watching Mind Your Business?

Yes, Angela Oakley and her kids are watching. They love the show and are laughing and enjoying it and are very supportive. That has been good. Having all the Bravo fans, too, give it a chance and tune into Bounce, I give them kudos for showing up and supporting it. I’m excited at the idea of a Season 2.

What would you want to see from a hypothetical Season 2?

More of the Chicago vibes. The dance culture. We love to play games and cards. I want to see that integrated. The good food. The taste of Chicago isn’t iconic for no reason. I would love for them to highlight the culture. I want to show how beautiful the city is. With crime the way it is, and gun violence running rampant in our city, at the end of the day, I want to showcase positivity and the good energy and beauty of Chicago, which is where I grew up. I hope we do address the gun violence in a very intentional way, but also show the positive things in the city.

What kind of roles do you want to go for next?

I would love to do action. It’s something I have been talking about for some time. Storm would be a great role. Just putting this out there. I think the next level challenge for me is a period piece where I can dig deep into some dialect and tell some historical stories. On the music side, I just dropped a single called “I Got 5 on It.” I’m excited about the album coming out and just doing it all right now in this next chapter of my life.

Mind Your Business, Saturdays, 8/7c, Bounce (Streaming on Brown Sugar)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, TBA, Bravo