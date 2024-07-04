Lisa Vanderpump Announces Father’s Death, Cast Members Share Their Support

Lisa Vanderpump, the star and executive producer of Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules, announced on Wednesday (July 3) that her father, John Vanderpump, has died.

On her official Instagram page, Lisa shared a photo from 2022 showing her visiting her dad in England. In the caption, she wrote, “I will miss you daddy…Brokenhearted. Rest in peace.”

Several of Lisa’s co-stars and fellow Bravo celebrities took to the comments section to share their condolences and offer support, including the likes of Teresa Giudice, Nina Ali, James Kennedy, Garcelle Beauvais, Scheana Shay, Joyce Giraud, and Gretchen Rossi.

Shay, who has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since 2013, commented, “So sorry for your loss Lisa. Sending you lots of love,” while fellow Vanderpump star Kennedy wrote, “So sorry Lisa sending my condolences and love.”

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules alum and president of The Reality Network, Peter Madrigal, wrote, “Sorry for your loss Lisa.”

“So sorry for your loss,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice.

Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump, also appeared in the comments section, posting a heart emoji to honor her late grandfather.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has faced her fair share of grief over the past few years. In 2019, her mother died at the age of 84, and a year earlier, her brother, Mark, died by suicide.

Lisa has been open about her brother’s passing over the years, previously speaking openly about his death on an episode of RuPaul.

“I’m also all about talking about what’s happening in your life because when you reach out to people, when you share your stories, people will benefit from your experience, and you can say how you worked through it or maybe how you can prevent something in the future,” she explained.

“So reaching out and being the best you can be and being the best support to those around you,” she added. “If you’re going through something, it’s OK. We’re all gonna go through something.”

Lisa has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since it debuted in 2013 as a spinoff to the Housewives. The reality series has become one of Bravo’s longest-running and most successful franchises.

However, earlier this year, fans worried the show might be facing the chop after it was revealed Vanderpump would be taking a break before filming of Season 12.

Speaking with E! News during Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation back in May, Lisa assured fans the show would be coming back.

“Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus just for a little bit,” she stated. “Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit.”