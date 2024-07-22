Wayne Brady Gets Candid About Exposing Family Dramas in New Reality Show

Wayne Brady is used to making people smile and always being “on” as an entertainer. However, behind those pearly whites, the Let’s Make A Deal host has been through mental health struggles and his fair share of life changes. Last year, he came out as pansexual. The actor, comedian, host, and singer wants to let people in beyond what they see on stage.

This Hollywood multihyphenate will do that like never before with Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. For the new reality show, cameras followed him and the rest of his squad. This included his ex-wife and business partner Mandie Taketa, as well as their 21-year-old Maile. She looks to make her own mark in the industry. Also in the mix is Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009. He handles the family’s cinematography and post-production. Mandie and Jason have a toddler son, Sundance-Isamu. Together they prove a family in 2024 can have more than one iteration. It’s not one size fits all.

Ahead of the premiere, we caught up with “Core Four” on what audiences can expect from the Freeform show.

Was there anyone who was particularly trepidatious about participating in the show?

Wayne Brady: We created the show, so there was some trepidation from us all. If we were really going to do this. We decided to do it as a family. We’re proud of our family. We’re proud of the message of oneness we have. We put it all out there as a team. We’re a little scared….We knew we were going to share. We had interest in our family before, but as a scripted project. The script was never as good as in real life. So we thought here, “Okay, let’s see what happens.”

What was the filming experience like?

Maile Brady: The crew we were working with was super awesome. It was a great working environment. It does take getting used to when they are watching you do everyday things with your family. I felt very taken care of. Also, being that my parents are producers on the show as well helped. It was a work day, but we were also having a lot of these conversations in real-time. Getting to connect with each other very authentically and in front of the camera, overall I did enjoy the experience.

How would you describe this family dynamic? What are you excited for viewers to see?

Wayne: I’m excited for viewers to see that even though I make my living entertaining and being funny, I’m the least funny person in the household.

Who is the funniest then?

Wayne: Maile.

Jason Fordham: Thinking about reality television though, for me personally, the initial thought is where is the drama and all these things. But then feeling confident that our own lives are enough. Whatever is normal to us, the conversations we have is something valuable and worth sharing. Leaning into that, the experience I had to get used to. If I had any thought before where it was like, “How do we make this a drama-filled show?” Then concluding that it didn’t need to be that. It’s just our lives the way that it is.

What can you tease about what viewers will see?

Wayne: You will definitely see us at work, me behind the scenes. You also see us working as a family together. Maile is a music artist as well. We work together to work on her project. We also have a couple of challenges that arrive and arise in the house that you’re definitely going to have to tune in to see. They are really relatable things that pop up. A couple of them are oh sh*t moments.

Maile: I think there are some eye-opening things that viewers will see that are maybe exciting and maybe meet their desire for drama. I think we’re definitely not boring. There may be some things that are surprising.

Wayne: Drama!

So are we takling Kardashians? What type of reality show are we talking about here?

Wayne: You know what? To be a little fancy schmancy, this is a docu-follow. Just because it’s reality, but nobody is throwing a stool or yelling or cursing. We want to normalize the fact a family can be normal, yet entertaining as we are in the entertainment business. The stuff you may think is reality out there isn’t real. Let’s put it that way. We don’t fall into the tropes because I think everyone is so used to that now. It has become, “Wow, really? That’s the part this happens.” We didn’t want that.

Maile: The Kardashians are great at what they do. This is our own show. They are experts in their field, but this is different.

Representation is so important right now. I love the messages you are sending. Being able to show someone at home that this could be your family too. You may see other families out there, but this could be your family too. What does it mean for you to have that out there?

Wayne: You just said it. That’s the point of us doing it. We want people to see a family that looks like theirs or where they go, “It’s possible to be friends with your ex. It’s possible to have a blended family.” Boom, the fact we exist makes it possible.

Mandie Taketa: Representation is a big thing because it is harder for us. To have a show like this is huge. It’s harder for us. I grew up not having a family like us to model after.

And for a network to greenlight the series is a big deal in itself.

Mandie: It’s huge. I never imagined this in my lifetime.

What did you walk away with from this experience? Do you feel closer?

Jason: We’ve always been passionate about each other, but I think more so now. I think we don’t take it lightly that we are on this platform, being a bridge for other families. I think it makes us double down on ourselves and how we are accountable to each other. We love this family and the way we do it. If someone gets something from all this, that’s awesome.

Mandie: To be honest, there were times during the shoot when I was like, “We’re not going to make it. As prepared as we are, as much therapy we’ve done together and on our own, I’m not sure if this is going to work out.” We actually documented some pretty difficult times. It was difficult sometimes to just show up. When we signed up for this, and now looking back, wow, what a great reminder that time heals.

Wayne: Because it’s real. It’s messy.

How long did you film?

Mandie: A little under a year.

What do you want to say to people before they watch this?

Maile: Just be nice.

Wayne: I hope we’re an example of loving the people that love. Find family wherever you can.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Series Premiere, July 24, 10/9c, Freeform (next day Hulu)