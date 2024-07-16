MLB All-Star Game, ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ ‘Acolyte’ Finale, L.A. Homicide

Baseball’s best players gather in Texas for the 94th MLB All-Star Game. There’s more disorder in the court as Judge Steve Harvey returns with new episodes. The Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte wraps its first season. Dick Wolf presents a true-crime series revisiting five of L.A.’s most notorious murder cases.

Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

MLB All-Star Game

7/6c

The 94th matchup between American League and National League all-star players takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of reigning World Series champions the Texas Rangers. The roster includes 37 first-timers, including Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes, who made the cut—as a starting pitcher for the NL—just one year after being No. 1 in the MLB Draft. Not bad for a 22-year-old. The NL team is hoping for its first back-to-back wins since its 2010-12 threepeat.

Erika Doss / ABC

Judge Steve Harvey

10/9c

The ubiquitous Steve Harvey takes up the gavel when new episodes resume of the popular comedic courtroom show. Among this week’s clients facing the wrath and wit of Steve: a wedding officiant who was a no-show and a defamed pickleball player. Earlier in the evening, Harvey presides over a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c), where musicians Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly face off, followed by fan favorites from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor Nation.

Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Season Finale 9/8c

With the Season 1 finale of the Star Wars spinoff looming, fans are hoping for more answers regarding the origins of twin sisters Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), as well as what propelled the Sith Qimir (Manny Jacinto) to the Dark Side. More immediately, there appears to be cause for concern that Qimir has seduced his captive Osha to further abandon the Jedi ways, now that she’s donned his helmet. And how will the assassin Mae respond to Master Sol’s (Lee Jung-jae) explanation of what went down on the twins’ home planet of Brendok?

Homicide: Los Angeles

Series Premiere

Dick Wolf’s entertainment empire is built on franchise spinoffs, so it’s hardly a surprise that the March docuseries Homicide: New York has spawned a follow-up from the opposite coast. L.A. revisits five high-profile cases, including the Phil Spector murder trials and the celebrity murders of race-car driver Mickey Thompson and film executive Gavin Smith, with commentary from the detectives and prosecutors who sought justice.

I Am JFK Jr.

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

The latest in a series of biographical specials pays tribute to John F. Kennedy Jr., the political family’s favorite son who died 25 years ago this week at 38 in a plane crash alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The charismatic John Jr. seemed to know everyone, and among the celebrities reflecting on his short life and legacy are movie stars (Robert De Niro), media luminaries (Christiane Amanpour), journalists and even another president’s son, Michael Reagan, discussing the destinies of presidential children. Footage shows the young John Jr. in the Kennedy White House and on vacation with his family during those golden Camelot years.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Contraband: Seized at Sea (9/8c, Discovery): A new docuseries embeds crews with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations to reveal smugglers of all sorts. The opener features raids on weapon smugglers and a ship filled with human cargo.

(9/8c, Discovery): A new docuseries embeds crews with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations to reveal smugglers of all sorts. The opener features raids on weapon smugglers and a ship filled with human cargo. Welcome to Plathville (10/9c, TLC): Season 6 of the Georgia-set reality series finds discord within the Plath family, where Olivia and Ethan struggle to figure out how to navigate post-divorce life, while Kim and Barry are in divorce limbo.

(10/9c, TLC): Season 6 of the Georgia-set reality series finds discord within the Plath family, where Olivia and Ethan struggle to figure out how to navigate post-divorce life, while Kim and Barry are in divorce limbo. Welcome to the J-Rod Show (11:30 pm/ET, FS1): Following Fox’s post-game coverage of the all-star game, a documentary spotlights Mariners breakout Julio Rodriguez as he travels from his roots in the Dominican Republic to the U.S. to realize his baseball dreams.

ON THE STREAM:

Mafia Spies (streaming on Paramount+): A six-part docuseries makes use of declassified documents and filmed recreations to tell the stranger-than-fiction story of the CIA plot to use Mafia bosses to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro during the height of the Cold War.

(streaming on Paramount+): A six-part docuseries makes use of declassified documents and filmed recreations to tell the stranger-than-fiction story of the CIA plot to use Mafia bosses to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro during the height of the Cold War. Versailles: Behind the Scenes (streaming on MHz Choice): With all eyes on Paris as the Summer Games approach, a six-part documentary immerses viewers in the world of the Palace of Versailles, with on-site curators, gardeners, musicians and technicians revealing how they keep the historical treasure humming.

(streaming on MHz Choice): With all eyes on Paris as the Summer Games approach, a six-part documentary immerses viewers in the world of the Palace of Versailles, with on-site curators, gardeners, musicians and technicians revealing how they keep the historical treasure humming. The Fortress (streaming on Viaplay): An unnervingly realistic near-future thriller is set in 2037 Norway, which opts to close its borders to the rest of the world, but their self-sufficiency collapses when a pandemic breaks out. Russell Tovey (Being Human) stars as a U.K. refugee trying to migrate to Norway with his wife and infant child.