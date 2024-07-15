This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Days after some fans missed the end of Jeopardy! for President Joe Biden‘s press conference, some missed out on part of an episode again, once again due to breaking news.

At least in the Chicago area when Jeopardy! aired earlier in the day (rather than in the 7/6c hour) on July 15, a breaking news report interrupted part of the episode, viewers reported on social media. This comes as, during the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump announced that J.D. Vance will be his vice presidential running mate.

“Not happy that the final minutes of jeopardy was interrupted by a special news report from RNC,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) to the local ABC station’s account. “The VP had previously been announced in an earlier notice. I.e. it was NOT news.” That’s a sentiment that was echoed by another who noted that when it came to Trump’s VP running mate, “I heard that on Twitter 30 minutes ago.” Another shared that it was the final 10 minutes of the episode that were not shown.

It was on July 11 that fans missed out on the Final Jeopardy! portion of the episode, due to President Biden’s press conference starting late (it was scheduled for 6:30/5:30c, but it interrupted the final minutes of the 7/6c airing on the game show). Fortunately, Jeopardy! does upload the Final Jeopardy! portion of the game to YouTube every night, so that portion of the July 15 episode will be available.

But it sounds like some viewers also missed part of the Double Jeopardy! round. Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, returns as an eight-day champion with winnings totaling $195,389. He has already qualified for the Tournament of Champions.

See more reactions from Jeopardy! fans on social media.

