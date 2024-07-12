This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Did President Joe Biden‘s delayed press conference interrupt your local air time of Jeopardy! last night? If so, you’re not alone.

The press conference was set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET but was delayed, thus cutting into the game show’s air time in different time zones. If you missed out on the July 11 Final Jeopardy because of this, not to worry. There’s an easy way to watch what you missed despite the fact that new episodes of Jeopardy! aren’t available for next-day streaming.

Competing in the episode was returning champ Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California. He started the evening with six wins under his belt and over $100,000 in winnings. He played against Liz McKenna, a school administrator from South Plainfield, New Jersey, and Robert Voyles, a public librarian originally from Lindenhurst, New York.

Hirsch was in the lead for the entire game and pulled off a runaway victory with ease. Only a bad final wager paired with an incorrect answer could make him lose.

How to Watch July 11, 2024 Final Jeopardy

The Final Jeopardy category was “Countries of the World.” The clue was: “Until 1991 this country, named for a river, had a capital whose name means ‘lakes’ in Portuguese.” The correct answer was, “What is Nigeria?”

Jeopardy! uploads the Final Jeopardy clip, from host Ken Jennings’ introduction of the category and clue through the end of the episode, on YouTube each day after the episode is done airing in all time zones. Watch the July 11, 2024 Final Jeopardy in the clip below.

As shown above, Voyles and McKenna were both stumped by the clue. Hirsch answered correctly, adding $1,600 to his $18,400. His resulting $20,000 brings his seven-day winnings score to $161,388.

Hirsch qualified for the Tournament of Champions two games prior, so no matter how he fares moving forward, viewers are likely to see him again on the Alex Trebek Stage. He joins fellow recent champs Adriana Harmeyer and Survivor 45 alum Drew Basile as one of the handful of players who have qualified for the next ToC.

The July 12, 2024 episode of Jeopardy! should air as planned across the time zones today, barring any unexpected major news announcements.

