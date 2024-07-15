James B. Sikking Dies: ‘Hill Street Blues’ & ‘Doogie Howser’ Star Was 90

James B. Sikking, the veteran actor best known for playing Lt. Howard Hunter on the hit 1980s television series Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 90.

Sikking passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles, California, home due to complications from Dementia on Saturday, July 13, according to his publicist, Cynthia Snyder.

“In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage,” Snyder said in a statement (per Deadline). “His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences.”

Born on March 5, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, Sikking graduated from UCLA in 1959 and began his on-screen acting career in the 1960s, appearing in episodes of Perry Mason, Combat!, The Outer Limits, The Fugitive, Bonanza, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Hogan’s Heroes, and more.

He would continue to be a regular on television throughout the 1970s, starring in the likes of M*A*S*H, Ellery Queen, Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-O, and Columbo. He also had a recurring role as Dr. James Hobart in General Hospital from 1973 to 1976.

Sikking would land his most memorable part in the 1980s when he joined Hill Street Blues as Lt. Howard Hunter. He starred in the entire run of the NBC police procedural from 1981 to 1987.

The actor landed another recognizable role in 1989 when he portrayed Dr. David Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D., the father of Neil Patrick Harris‘ titular Doogie Howser.

On the big screen, Sikking starred opposite Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan’s Express (1965) and Elvis Presley in Charro! (1969). He also appeared in Ordinary People (1960), Scorpio (1973), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), The Pelican Brief (1993), Fever Pitch (2005), and Made of Honor (2008).

His last on-screen role came in 2012 in the TNT police procedural The Closer, where he played Judge Edward Crosby.

Sikking is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florine, their son Andrew, their daughter Emily, and four grandchildren.