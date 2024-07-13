2024 Republican National Convention Descends on Milwaukee: How to Watch

The 2024 Republican National Convention will kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 15, and will run through Thursday, July 18.

More than 50,000 people, including around 2,500 delegates, are expected to attend the four-day event, the fulcrum of which will be Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, according to USA Today. Those watching the convention from home, meanwhile, have many options…

How to watch the 2024 Republican National Convention

There are several ways to watch the 2024 Republican National Convention on TV and online, as The New York Times lays out:

C-SPAN will broadcast the entire convention on its TV channel and will also offer coverage at C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now mobile app.

ABC will report from the convention live each night from 10/9c to 11/10c, with David Muir hosting. The ABC News Live streaming platform will do so from 7/6c to midnight each night.

CBS will also cover the convention live each night from 10/9c to 11/10c. The CBS News 24/7 platform will start nightly coverage of select speeches at 7/6c.

NBC will air Decision 2024 on air and on its NBC News Now app, with convention coverage provided from 10/9c to 11/10c the first two nights and 9/8c to 11/10c the last two nights.

CNN will air live coverage of the roll call at 2/1c on Monday, and Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will report on the convention each night from 8/7c to midnight/11c.

Fox News will cover the convention through its regular primetime shows and through a nightly hourlong special hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and airing at 10/9c.

MSNBC will have Rachel Maddow reporting on the convention from 8/7c to 10/9c on Tuesday and will have team coverage from 8/7c to midnight/11c on Wednesday and Thursday.

What will happen at the 2024 Republican National Convention

It’s at the Republican National Convention that the GOP will officially nominate a presidential candidate for the 2024 race against the Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden. Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, is the presumptive nominee, after gathering 2,265 delegates, USA Today notes. Trump may also use the convention to name his running mate, per NBC News.