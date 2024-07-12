Wimbledon Finals 2024 TV Schedule: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic & Paolini vs. Krejčíková

Another epic tennis showdown will take place on the Centre Court grass at Wimbledon.

Reigning Wimbledon gentlemen’s champion Carlos Alcaraz (pictured above) will get the opportunity to hold onto his title after advancing to the final by defeating Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz, the 2024 French Open champion and No. 3 seed at Wimbledon, aims to win his second Grand Slam of the year.

Alcaraz will face a tough test in Serbian great Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 seed who reached the final with a victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic seeks his eighth Wimbledon title and to extend his record Grand Slam win total to 25.

Djokovic leads Alcaraz 3-2 in head-to-head matches since 2022.

The gentlemen’s final match is Sunday, July 14, at 9a/8a c on ESPN/ESPN+.

On the ladies’ side, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini is playing in her second straight Grand Slam final after losing to Iga Świątek in the French Open last month. Paolini, the No. 7 seed, will face No. 31 seed Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic. Krejčíková won the French Open in 2021.

The ladies’ championship airs Saturday, July 13, at 9a/8a c on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Wimbledon Finals 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, July 13

9:00-11:30 AM: Ladies’ Singles Championship: Jasmine Paolini vs. Barbora Krejčíková, ESPN & ESPN+

11:30 AM-3:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship: Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs. Harri Heliövaara/Henry Patten, ESPN & ESPN+

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Ladies’ Singles Championship: Jasmine Paolini vs. Barbora Krejčíková (ENCORE), ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, July 14

9:00 AM–Noon: Gentleman’s Singles Championship: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic, ESPN & ESPN+

Noon-3:00 PM: Ladies’ Doubles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Championship: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic (ENCORE), ABC & ESPN+