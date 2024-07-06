Dawn Hollyoak, ‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant, Dies at 61

The Great British Bake Off family is in mourning. Dawn Hollyoak, who competed on the Channel 4 reality competition series in 2022, has died at age 61.

The news comes from Dawn’s Instagram account. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker, Dawn,” reads a post shared on her account on Friday, July 5. “Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!”

Dawn last posted to her Instagram account in August 2023, saying she had been feeling “a bit poorly.” No cause of death has been announced, however.

An IT manager from Bedfordshire, England, Dawn competed in The Great British Bake Off Series 13 (which is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show Collection 10). She came in seventh place during that series.

Other GBBO personalities commented on the death announcement, sharing their condolences.

“I will miss my friend terribly,” Series 13 competitor Carole Edwards wrote in a comment. “A beautiful and talented lady inside and out. Fly high, my friend. Life just won’t be the same without you. Sending all my love to the family.”

Series 12 winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno wrote, “This is devastating news… I only met Dawn once, but I was blown away by her joyous personality and her infectious smile. She will be sorely missed but will live in the heart of those who loved her forever!”

George Aristidou, another Series 12 contestant, wrote, “We never did get to make them koupes, Dawn… Absolutely gutted to hear this very sad news. R.I.P. and my condolences to all your family and friends.”

And GBBO judge Paul Hollywood commented, “I’m so sorry to hear that. Send my love to the family. A lovely lady.”

According to her GBBO bio, Dawn had a partner named Trevor, five children and stepchildren, and four grandchildren and grand-stepchildren. “Describing herself as an artist in and out of the kitchen, Dawn loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favoring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent,” the bio added.