‘Price Is Right’ First! Drew Carey & Viewers Shocked by ‘Dumb Luck’ Win in July 4th Show

For one contestant on Thursday’s episode (July 4) of The Price Is Right, it was a memorable Fourth of July as they accomplished a feat never achieved in all the years Drew Carey has hosted the show.

The contestant in question was Vintanya, who was called down from the studio audience for her chance to play Contestant’s Row and earn a spot on the main stage.

In the Fourth of July special episode, Vintanya and her fellow contestants were tasked with guessing the price of a grill. The first two players bid $1500 and $1600, respectively, while the third guessed $2000. This left Vintanya as the last to make her prediction.

Usually, the last contestant to bid will guess $1 higher than the previous highest bidder, a safety net in case the other contestants underestimate their guesses. However, Vintanya decided to bid $1,999, just $1 lower than the previous guess.

The bold move paid off big time, as it was revealed Vintanya nailed the exact price of the grill! This not only shocked Vintanya, but it left Carey absolutely stunned, too.

“And just like that… the dumbest bid becomes the perfect bid. Now that’s dumb luck!” one viewer tweeted.

As Vintanya excitedly made her way to the main stage, Carey claimed she’d just accomplished a Price is Right first.

“Can I just tell you, my whole career here at Price is Right… you’re the first one to go a dollar under and get the exact bid,” Carey explained.

Carey has been hosting the long-running game show since July 2007, when legendary host Bob Barker retired. That means Vintanya is the first person to achieve this feat in 17 years!

Vintanya’s success didn’t end there, however. After Carey handed her the $500 bonus for getting her bid spot on, she went on to play the “Cover Up” game, where she bagged herself a brand-new Buick SUV.

What did you think of Vintanya’s incredible bid? Was it skill or just dumb luck? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.