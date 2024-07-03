‘Deadliest Catch’: Is This Proof That Taylor Jensen Is Returning to Show?

Taylor Jensen has revealed that he is now co-owner of the Cornelia Marie, the beloved Deadliest Catch fishing vessel that was once a prominent feature on the hit reality series.

Jensen, who appeared on the show from 2018 to 2022, took to Instagram on June 17, sharing a photo of himself standing next to the famous crabbing ship. “First shipyard as partners in this big blue piece of steel #Bristolbaybound,” he captioned the picture.

Many fans are now wondering if this is a sign that Jensen and the boat will be returning to the show.

“That’s cool. Do you think the boat will be back on the show. Be nice to see it on TV again,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“You guys bought the Corneila Marie? That’s so cool,” added another.

“So glad to see this!!! Good luck you guys!!” said another fan.

Another added, “Congratulations this boat is very special and has many great memories.”

The Cornelia Marie has a storied history on Deadliest Catch, the long-running Discovery Channel reality series that follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing season.

Originally helmed by Captain Phil Harris, the Cornelia Marie was one of the four featured fleets and was part of some of the series’ most memorable moments. However, it also faced its fair share of tragedies, including an incident in 2010 when Harris suffered a stroke, with second-year engineer Steve Ward discovering the captain collapsed on the floor of his stateroom.

Harris was transported to hospital and later suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, leading to his death at the age of 53.

Following Harris’ passing, his sons, Josh and Jake Harris, took over the duties of the Cornelia Marie and tried to earn enough money to purchase it. While initially struggling to raise funds, Josh ultimately bought the boat with Captain Casey McManus.

The Cornelia Marie disappeared briefly for the show’s 13th season but returned a season later. However, it wasn’t long before controversy surrounded the vessel again and it ended up vanishing from the show once more.

This was due to Discovery Channel and Deadliest Catch severing ties with Josh following his guilty plea for a 1998 sexual assault case involving a minor. “We’ve been made aware of this [case]. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series,” a rep for the series said at the time. And so, once again, the Cornelia Marie disappeared from screens and hasn’t been seen on Deadliest Catch since 2020.

However, with Jensen now taking over part ownership of the boat, fans have hope they may see it again, whether as part of Deadliest Catch or a potential spin-off series.

Jensen, who served as a deckhand, greenhorn, and engineer on the boat during his tenure on the show, is best remembered for his multiple injuries, with many dubbing him the “unluckiest” deckhand ever. He first sprained his ankle after the force of 80,000 gallons of water knocked him across the ship. Then, a hurricane caused a crane to come loose, sending a crab pot crashing into Jensen’s head. Finally, in a freak accident with a coiler, he tore his finger open and had to cut off the dangling skin.

Yet Jensen never gave up, and with his perseverance, he could be just the man to restore Cornelia Maria to its former glory.

