Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke believes Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval will be one of the celebrity contestants of Season 33. As Burke discussed casting rumors on her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, the two-time mirrorball champion said she wouldn’t be “shocked” to see someone like Sandoval in the ballroom.

However, Cheryl’s guest, Kristyn Burtt, responded with an opposite take. “I feel like we’re so over the Scandoval of it all,” Burtt said. “I think he’s perfect for Traitors because he’s been a villain on Vanderpump Rules for so long. But, I feel that just after Ariana [Madix] just did this particular season, we’ve moved on.”

Burtt added that The Valley stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would be better contenders because of their “crazy separation” drama. “I feel they’re more newsworthy than Sandoval actually is,” she said.

Dancing with the Stars has had its fair share of controversial contestants over the years. Given Sandoval and Madix’s messy breakup and the Scandoval drama with Rachel Leviss, Sandoval would be a very interesting contestant to have in the ballroom. But it might be best to let the dust fully settle on Scandoval once and for all.

ABC has yet to announce the Season 33 cast. The full list of competing celebrities will be revealed closer to the fall premiere date. Rumored cast members include Parvati Shallow, Sutton Stracke, Gerry Turner, and more.

Sandoval has already admitted that he wants to be on Dancing with the Stars. During an episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show earlier this year, Sandoval revealed that competing on DWTS has been a “dream of mine.” Before Scandoval went down, he had taken “ballroom lessons and everything.”

In the wake of Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, Madix joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 32. She was paired with Pasha Pashkov and came in third place.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 33, Fall 2024, ABC and Disney+