‘The Price Is Right’ Changes: EP Teases Redemption & New Theme Episode

Dan Clarendon
Comments
The Price Is Right
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right

 More

Much like its Shell Game, The Price Is Right is mixing things up. Producers of the long-running CBS game show are preparing a new themed installment and even a redemption episode.

In the past, The Price Is Right has themed episodes around holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and April Fool’s Day, as well as events like the Super Bowl, the Grammy Awards, and NCAA March Madness. And viewers can expect at least one new theme in upcoming episodes.

“We switch it up,” executive producer Evelyn Warfel told TV Insider during our recent set visit. “This year we’re doing Galentine’s [Day].”

The Price Is Right

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right is also gearing up for a “redemption” episode, Warfel teased. What exactly does that mean? Are past contestants getting another shot at the Showcase Showdown? Details are scarce — Warfel only said it’s a concept “never done before” in the show’s 51-year history.

How 'Price Is Right' Contestants Are Picked for the Game Show
Related

How 'Price Is Right' Contestants Are Picked for the Game Show

Producers are also keeping The Price Is Right exciting with its wide variety of games, from Any Number to Vend-O-Price and everything in between. “We have 79 games for a reason,” Warfel explained, referring to the options kept in a warehouse when they’re not in use on set. “When you tune into the show, it feels different every time.”

Despite the variety of games and the upcoming changes, The Price Is Right is still sticking to the format that that has been entertaining audiences since 1972. “For me, the importance of the show is holding on to the nostalgia,” Warfel said. “The reason people continue to tune in year after year is because they remember how it made them feel, the place they were in their life when they watched — like with one of their grandparents or being home sick from school. We do our best with every change we make to still remind people.”

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Price Is Right
1
How ‘Price Is Right’ Contestants Are Picked for the Game Show
Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith
2
Hallmark Summer Nights Schedule: Everything You Need to Know
Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in 'A Family Affair'; Anne Hathaway as Solène and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell in 'The Idea of You'
3
‘A Family Affair’ vs. ’The Idea of You’: A Deep Dive
Lynn Whitfield 'The Chi' TV Insider interview
4
‘The Chi’s Lynn Whitfield Teases ‘Tumultuous Change’ in Finale
Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in the 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Premiere
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: What’s Going on With Garcia & Luke in Season 17?