‘The Price Is Right’ Changes: EP Teases Redemption & New Theme Episode

Much like its Shell Game, The Price Is Right is mixing things up. Producers of the long-running CBS game show are preparing a new themed installment and even a redemption episode.

In the past, The Price Is Right has themed episodes around holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and April Fool’s Day, as well as events like the Super Bowl, the Grammy Awards, and NCAA March Madness. And viewers can expect at least one new theme in upcoming episodes.

“We switch it up,” executive producer Evelyn Warfel told TV Insider during our recent set visit. “This year we’re doing Galentine’s [Day].”

The Price Is Right is also gearing up for a “redemption” episode, Warfel teased. What exactly does that mean? Are past contestants getting another shot at the Showcase Showdown? Details are scarce — Warfel only said it’s a concept “never done before” in the show’s 51-year history.

Producers are also keeping The Price Is Right exciting with its wide variety of games, from Any Number to Vend-O-Price and everything in between. “We have 79 games for a reason,” Warfel explained, referring to the options kept in a warehouse when they’re not in use on set. “When you tune into the show, it feels different every time.”

Despite the variety of games and the upcoming changes, The Price Is Right is still sticking to the format that that has been entertaining audiences since 1972. “For me, the importance of the show is holding on to the nostalgia,” Warfel said. “The reason people continue to tune in year after year is because they remember how it made them feel, the place they were in their life when they watched — like with one of their grandparents or being home sick from school. We do our best with every change we make to still remind people.”

