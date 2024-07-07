As Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles opens house for Season 15, agents Josh and Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor face some of their biggest challenges yet. High interest rates, the “Mansion Tax” and a low inventory of properties have been at the forefront.

Despite the state of the market, the Altman real estate power couple is looking to secure $500 million worth of active listings in Orange County to kickstart the Altman Brothers OC office on the right foot. Josh Altman also brings Nick Dubrow on as a summer intern. A big deal comes from the youngster’s parents Dr. Terry (Botched) and Heather Dubrow (Real Housewives of Orange County).

Josh Flagg is also in his next chapter as a newly single and fresh outlook. Flagg and Altman have some clashes as they sell on the same street. Tutor remains determined to keep turning a profit, motivated by the fact she has kids to put through college as a motivating factor. She co-lists a property in the Flats with Flagg, which comes with its issues. Tutor looks to keep her head in the game coming off her breakup with Erik.

Ahead of the premiere, we checked in with the Altmans about what makes this milestone season stand out.

How do you look back on your time on the show?

Josh Altman: It has been this home video we can watch, which is nice. That’s my favorite part of the show. When they’re ready at a point, the kids can watch mom and dad coming up in their careers. They can see the people we were and what we were doing. Now looking back here in Season 15, I think the biggest difference for me is embracing dad life. Appreciating that it’s not all about the deal and making sure you’re at the top. It’s more about how can I work smarter so I can be available for my children. It’s not always about the biggest sale.

Heather Altman: That’s a lie. You can still be the best dad in the world and sell and have the biggest sale.

Josh: Oh, I know. It just matters much less as priorities have changed.

Heather: When we started and got together, we were building this empire the Altman Brothers. We have been so focused with our heads down and not listening or seeing the noise on the outside. We have been growing this company where we are doing a billion plus a year consistently for the last several years. I think finally this year we had a big aha moment where we realized we don’t have to say yes to every opportunity that comes our way when it comes to business. Whether it’s listing or new investments, I think we had a moment this year. For me personally, I just said I can’t continue the way we were going. I want to make sure everything we are putting our time and energy into something that is a huge gain for us as a family. So we decided to not continue to take on as much as we have and refocus. It has been great.

How have you been juggling work and life working together as a married couple?

Josh: It has been a lot. The phone calls are never going to stop. It’s just in our blood at this point. It’s normal for us, which is fine. We like to set ourselves up for success. Heather knows when I’m taking the kids, maybe I may bring the nanny with me in case I get a call and have to walk away for a little bit. She has been good at setting me up for success. We love what we do. I always say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. I think that’s the most important thing I hope people take from this. Just know I went through 20 jobs before I became a real estate agent. When you do find that one career you love, you have fun with it.

Heather: We do have fun, but to touch more on what you were asking, we made an effort to make sure that we’re home at 5 o’clock to eat dinner with the kids. We sit and have conversations. On the weekend, we carve out a time when we have a full Saturday or Sunday with the kids. If we can’t do Saturday, we make sure we can do Sunday. It has been a great thing to do and it also helps us collaborate and put everything into perspective. The why behind why we do all of this. I’ve seen Josh really come into his own as a father this year. It has been a beautiful thing to see. The kids just love hanging with him. Ace is a mini-me who loves to get dressed up just like Dad and walk around saying, “I’m Josh Altman, a real estater!” Lexi is coming into her own. She is coming into fashion, putting together outfits. It’s fun to see all this.

What can you tell us about your dynamic with Flagg and Tracy this season?

Josh: We are one big dysfunctional family at this point because we all have been on for so long.

Heather: You also see every single year where one of us is evolving as a person and an individual, business-wise. The dynamics and relationships are constantly changing. One minute we think we are all besties, then something happens and we’re all at each other’s throats again. Or two are teaming up against us. It’s a guessing game on a regular basis. We definitely need a family therapist for this.

Josh: This season did not start out strong for Flagg and I’s relationship, which you’ll see throughout the season. I would say we’ve had better times as far as our friendship goes. We’ll see where it ends up. As far as Tracy, with her breakup. We always try to be there for each other. We have no doubt she will bounce back just fine.

What kind of job does Nick do as an intern?

Josh: Nick did a great job actually. I was impressed with his work ethic. I’ve told him, “Do what you want to do, but if you want to do this as a career, you’ll be a rock star.” It’s not an overnight thing, but you can see real quick he has what it takes to eventually be a great realtor if he wants to be.

How was it working with Heather and Terry and getting to know them? Talk about a monumental opportunity.

Josh: It was definitely a monumental deal on so many fronts. It was one of the highest sales in the history of Orange County. I think the third but by far the highest of the year. Working with them was great. We actually became really good friends. You start to go into deals with each other and realize Terry and Heather are a lot like us. The way we approach deals. The way we like to spend our free time. We have the best dinners with them when we go out and hang out with them. I feel like they are a little older version of the two of us. Hey, if we’re there in 10 years and selling a $55 million house, then great. Couple goals for sure.

Heather: They are a lot of fun together. They have mutual respect for one another. They are each other’s best friends and biggest cheerleaders. It’s the same for Josh and I. It’s nice to see that with another couple. Funny enough we have kids both named Ace and both wives are named Heather. There are lots of synergies in so many ways. We’ve been on a similar path. They have that same history. Just seeing two people that worked so hard to build their empire. They are truly impressive and committed to what they do.

Josh: We just want to learn why they have so much energy. We’d like to drink whatever they are drinking. They do not stop.

Do you watch their shows? Do they watch yours?

Josh: Of course. We like to watch all the Bravo shows because we like to give love to the network that has been so great to us.

Heather: And it’s good TV. Josh has been a Vanderpump Rules mega-fan for a long time. I love the Housewives. Everyone I like a little more than others from time to time. I always give it to the OG girls on OC. They built up what we did with our real estate shows.

How would you describe what viewers will see this season?

Josh: You get to see a new side of our business with Heather running the show, which is amazing. That will be exciting for us to watch. Really, it’s the obstacles of what a real estate agent in this country is now dealing with. Just with rates, different laws are in effect. You are basically watching us run a hurdle race where we have to keep jumping over these hurdles. It will be interesting, especially in a time like this where people are always obsessed with their real estate values and want to know what their house is worth, what the market is doing, and where it’s going to go. That’s what you get to see.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 15 premiere, July 10, 9/8c, Bravo