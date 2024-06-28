Michael Emerson Ponders ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Guest Spot & Character He’d Like to Play

Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson
When TV Insider asked Carrie Preston for her dream guest star in Elsbeth Season 2, she told us with a laugh, “You know I have to say Michael Emerson.” Preston and Emerson are married and have worked together onscreen before, including on Person of Interest. Executive producer Robert King, noting that past collaboration, told us ahead of the CBS drama’s premiere that having them back together “would be so much fun.” And so when we caught up with Emerson recently—he’s currently starring on another Robert and Michelle King show, Evil (now airing its final season)—we had to ask him what kind of role he’d want to play if that came to fruition.

“Gee, I honestly don’t know. It would be too obvious if I were the killer of the week or something like that. As soon as my face comes on, everybody will know, which is not so much a problem on Elsbeth because we know who the killer is from pretty much the first frame anyway,” he pointed out.

“But it would be more interesting to play somebody that was a little bit peripheral, but sort of slowly working their way toward getting Elsbeth’s full attention,” he continued. “I don’t know what the nature of that would be. Someone that she sees regularly and innocently who turns out to be more than she imagined, maybe that would be a good role to play or something that tricks the audience for me to play, someone who is purely innocent, maybe a quiet, innocent person who gets into a predicament.”

Preston is hopeful that Emerson can guest star with Evil wrapped (“That would be wonderful”), and his comments are actually similar to what she told us while pondering the kind of role she’d like to see her husband in on her show.

“It would be fun to see Michael not be a murderer or someone evil. It would be fun to see him be maybe even part of the police department or something like that,” she shared. “It’s not up to me, but I’ll take him in any role that I can get him in.”

What kind of role do you want to see Emerson in on Elsbeth? Let us know in the comments section, below.

