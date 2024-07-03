Weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Rep Live

Amanda Bell
Comments
France's weightlifter Anais Michel poses inside the Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione in Paris on May 13, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games. The Cirque d'Hiver was inaugurated by the newly crowned Napoleon III on December 11, 1852. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Franck FIFE / AFP

Summer Olympics

 More

For five days, some of the strongest athletes in the world will come together to compete for who can lift the most weights for the longest time in hopes of getting to gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

To watch all of the weight classes compete, check out this list of how and where to tune in. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Wednesday, August 7

  • 9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 61kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 2:15 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 61kg Final (USA)

Thursday, August 8

  • 8:30 a.m. – Water Polo, Weightlifting (USA)
  • 9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 59kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 9:30 a.m. – Boxing, Weightlifting & More (Digital)
  • 1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 73kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

Friday, August 9

2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Every Event Live
Related

2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Every Event Live

  •  4 a.m. – Weightlifting & More (Paris Extra 1)
  • 7:15 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 73kg, Women’s 59kg Finals (USA)
  • 9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 89kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 71kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Weightlifting & More (Paris Extra 1)

Saturday, August 10

  • 4:15 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 89kg, Women’s 71kg Finals (USA)
  • 5:30 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102kg: Snatch/Clean Jerk (Digital)
  • 8 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102kg Final (USA)
  • 10 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 2:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 3 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81kg Final (CNBC)
  • 4 p.m. – Weightlifting- Men’s 102+kg Final (CNBC)

Sunday, August 11

  • 5:30 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)
  • 9:30 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81+kg Final (USA)

Summer Olympics

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Price is Right contestant Roni
1
‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Takes the Blame After Contestant Loses on Botched Wheel Spin
Anthony Michael Hall
2
Why Anthony Michael Hall Turned Down Appearing in ‘Brats’ Doc
Keke Jabbar on Love & Marriage: Huntsville
3
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar Dies at 42
Matthew Perry at GQ party
4
Report Reveals How Much Matthew Perry Had in His Bank Account When He Died
Rob Lowe in the '9-1-1' Season 5 Promo
5
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Going ‘Off the Rails’ — Watch Promo