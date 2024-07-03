For five days, some of the strongest athletes in the world will come together to compete for who can lift the most weights for the longest time in hopes of getting to gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

To watch all of the weight classes compete, check out this list of how and where to tune in. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Wednesday, August 7

9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 61kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 61kg Final (USA)

Thursday, August 8

8:30 a.m. – Water Polo, Weightlifting (USA)

9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 59kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Boxing, Weightlifting & More (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 73kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

Friday, August 9

4 a.m. – Weightlifting & More (Paris Extra 1)

7:15 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men's 73kg, Women's 59kg Finals (USA)

9 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 89kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 71kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Weightlifting & More (Paris Extra 1)

Saturday, August 10

4:15 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 89kg, Women’s 71kg Finals (USA)

5:30 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102kg: Snatch/Clean Jerk (Digital)

8 a.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102kg Final (USA)

10 a.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Weightlifting – Men’s 102+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk (Digital)

3 p.m. – Weightlifting – Women’s 81kg Final (CNBC)

4 p.m. – Weightlifting- Men’s 102+kg Final (CNBC)

Sunday, August 11