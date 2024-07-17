Surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch

US surfer Balaram Stck trains for the World Surfing League (WSL) SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro May 22 to 31, and the Paris Olympics, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Surfing is technically a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the competition will take place well outside of Europe. The location of choice for this year’s competitions is Teahupo’o, Tahiti, in French Polynesia, which boasts crystal blue beaches full of radical waves for surfers to hang ten on.

Here’s how and when to watch every moment on the board. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

  • 1 p.m. – Men’s Round 1 (Digital)
  • 5:45 p.m. – Women’s Round 1 (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 1) (Digital)
  • 1 p.m. – Women’s Round 2 (NBC Ch. 519)
  • 5:45 p.m. – Men’s Round 2 (Digital)

Monday, July 29

  •  6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff Day 2 (Digital)
  • 1 p.m. – Men’s Round 3 (Digital)
  • 5:45 p.m. – Women’s Round 3 (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff Day 3 (Digital)
  • 1 p.m. – M&W QF (Digital)
  • 5:45 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Semis, Medal Finals (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 4) (Digital)

Friday, August 2

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing Medal Series & More (Digital)

